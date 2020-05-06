Getting back to normal may take a little longer, but Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge plans to gradually expand services effective May 11.
“As we expand our services, we are adding extensive safety measures and initiatives to provide peace of mind to patients,” said Jon Mercer, Chief Operating Officer.
Blue Ridge has adopted Atrium Health’s “COVID-Safe” care standards for all its locations. These standards are based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and after consulting national experts and government leaders.
“We want the community to feel safe about coming to the hospital whether it’s for a radiology appointment or surgery,” Mercer said. “We are here to provide the hope and healing our community needs during this time.”
“COVID-Safe” care standards include:
Initiating testing of all patients for COVID-19 before any scheduled procedures to preserve a “COVID-Safe” care environment and ensure safety of patients and care teams.
Achieving the fastest COVID-19 testing results possible — up to three days faster than any other local provider — as one of the only systems in the nation with rapid testing capabilities in-house.
Establishing dedicated facilities, care units and clinical teams for exclusive treatment of non-COVID patients in the safest environment.
Using a first-of-its-kind COVID-19 Virtual Hospital, which allows COVID-positive patients to receive care in the comfort of their own home.
Mercer says opening up the hospitals and practices cannot happen overnight with these extensive safety measures in place.
“We have come up with a plan, discussed it with our teams and decided a gradual reopening makes sense,” he said.
The phase re-entry plan calls for Blue Ridge to:
Open Blue Ridge Medical Group primary care offices for in-person visits on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Providers will still do virtual visits on Tuesday and Thursday.
Open Women’s Health in Morganton, Valdese, Marion and Hickory to in-person visits five days a week.
Open Blue Ridge Neurology to in-person visits five days a week.
Keep Blue Ridge Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine, Blue Ridge ENT, Blue Ridge Urology and Blue Ridge Cardiology open three days a week for all visits (in-person and virtual).
Open Blue Ridge Infectious Disease and Blue Ridge Geriatrics to three days a week.
Blue Ridge Digestive Health and Blue Ridge Surgery will be expanding their hours.
On May 1, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services issued guidance to resume elective and non-urgent procedures. Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge will be scheduling patients based on these recommendations with the intent to safely and responsibly resume elective surgeries.
“I know we have several people on our waiting lists and we will be working with our local providers to get those scheduled in a timely manner,” Mercer said.
“The hospital system is asking further patience from the public as visiting restrictions will remain in place and everyone entering the hospital will be required to wear a mask,” said Kathy C. Bailey, president and CEO. Patients are asked to call on arrival to be checked in and family members may be asked to wait in the car or observe the 6-feet “social distancing” in the waiting room.
“We want to thank our citizens who have stayed home, washed hands and kept six feet of distance,” Bailey said. “Thank you for your continued patience as we adjust our healthcare services to best fit the needs of our community.”
