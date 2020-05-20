Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge will reopen the front entrance of the Morganton hospital on Monday, May 25, as part of its second phase of restarting regular hospital operations.
While parking is back to normal for the public and employees, visitor restrictions will remain in place for the safety of patients and the community. Screenings and masks still are a requirement for anyone entering a CHS Blue Ridge facility.
“We are here for your healthcare needs and we have taken extensive measures to ensure your safety, said Kathy Bailey, president and CEO of CHS Blue Ridge. “Last week, we began elective surgeries, which were successful, and I hope that news is reassuring the public.”
For those who are coming to the hospitals for tests or emergency room visits, Blue Ridge asks them follow these guidelines:
Entrance Updates
Beginning Monday, May 25.
Morganton Campus
» Those who have an emergency should follow signs to the emergency room entrance.
» Those who are a surgery patient should use the surgery center entrance, located on the left-hand side of the hospital.
» For all other appointments (labor and delivery, radiology, imaging, stress test, lab, etc.), park on the top level of the parking deck and enter through the main entrance of the Morganton hospital.
» The main entrance door will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. After 8 p.m. and weekends, all patients will enter through the emergency room entrance.
» Those who have an appointment with a Blue Ridge Medical Group practice in the Medical Office Building should enter through the Medical Office Building main entrance, which is located on the right-hand side of the hospital.
Valdese Campus
» Those who have an emergency should enter the Valdese main entrance.
» Those who are a surgery patient should enter the lower level outpatient surgery entrance.
» For all other appointments, use the Valdese main entrance.
“We continue to follow guidelines set locally, through Atrium Health, North Carolina State government and the Centers for Disease Control (and Prevention),” said Jon Mercer, chief operating officer. “Please do not delay getting the care you need especially if you have symptoms of a heart attack or stroke.”
To make the community feel safer, Blue Ridge has adopted Atrium Health’s “COVID-Safe” care standards for all locations. “COVID-Safe” care standards include:
» Initiating testing of all patients for COVID-19 prior to any scheduled procedures to preserve a “COVID-Safe” care environment and ensure safety of patients and care teams.
» Achieving the fastest COVID-19 testing results possible, up to three days faster than any other local provider, as one of the only systems in the nation with rapid testing capabilities in-house.
» Establishing dedicated facilities, care units and clinical teams for exclusive treatment of non-COVID patients in the safest environment.
» Using a first-of-its-kind COVID-19 Virtual Hospital, which allows COVID-positive patients to receive care in the comfort of their own home.
“I want to thank the public again for being patient and understanding as we’ve worked through this crisis,” Bailey said. “We still need your help in keeping COVID-19 from spreading and ask that you follow our guidelines. Please wear a mask, wash your hands and keep six feet of distance between yourself and others.”
To learn more about COVID-19 and care options, visit carolinashealthcareblueridge.org, which also is available in Spanish, or call the COVID-19 hotline at 704-468-8888.
