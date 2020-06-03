VALDESE — Public swimming soon will return to Valdese as the town’s recreation department has announced a June 8 reopening date for its pool.
The Jimmy C. Draughn Aquatic Center will reopen on a limited basis after the COVID-19 pandemic closure, the town recently announced. Pool hours will be 4-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7-11 a.m. on Saturday.
The town says that swimmers will be limited to lap and fitness swimming during those operating hours with restrictions of one swimmer to a lane.
The Valdese Recreation Department is asking swimmers to come prepared to enter the water and exit the facility before changing clothes. Restrooms will be available, but shower areas will remain closed, the town said, and swimmers are asked to not congregate in front of the check-in counter upon entry to or exit from the aquatic center.
Social distancing requirements are in effect both in the water and on the pool deck, the town said. It is strongly recommended that patrons wear face coverings when not in the water. There will be designated spaces for swimmers to place their belongings.
“We encourage patrons to call ahead to confirm lane space,” the town said. “Beginning Monday morning, June 8, at 8 a.m., patrons will be able to reserve a one-hour time slot by calling the pool office and speaking directly with pool staff. Voicemail or email requests for space will not be taken at this time, and we will only be reserving slots a week ahead.
“Patrons may reserve one slot at a time, and may schedule their next reservation with the counter attendant as they exit the facility. Patrons should call if they cannot attend their reserved time. Failure to contact pool staff for two missed reservations will result in a loss of future reservation privileges.”
During the initial reopening, the town says its fitness center will remain closed. And fitness classes, both in and out of the water, are not currently meeting.
The Valdese rec says that members with valid aquatic memberships on March 17 will be honored even if those memberships were set to expire while the center has been closed.
The department is discussing the best way to adjust memberships to reflect members’ inability to use the facilities during the shutdown period.
For more information about the reopening of the Jimmy C. Draughn Aquatic Center, call the Valdese Recreation Department at 828-879-2132.
