Horns were honked and cheers were heard Wednesday as people came together to show support for employees at one of Burke County's state facilities Wednesday.
A group of people, each holding up signs with different words of encouragement, lined the sidewalk on Enola Road in front of J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center around 2:30 p.m. to say thank you to those coming into work for second shift and leaving first shift.
JIRDC is a residential facility that helps individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website.
The group was made up of people of all backgrounds, including some current and former JIRDC employees, said Director Todd Drum.
"Anything that we can do to recognize the efforts of the people that work here for the people that live here is one of the most important things that we can do right now," Drum said.
Staff were wearing masks that were made at the center, Drum said. About 2,000 masks were made over the course of 10 days.
"There's a lot of unknowns and I think it's a testament to how much the people that work here care about the people that live here," Drum said. "It's a really neat place to be."
He said JIRDC also is looking to hire temporary employees.
"We want to be supportive of the folks that lost their jobs because of this but also it's an opportunity to help the folks in our smaller community," Drum said.
Visit https://bit.ly/2xenCM2 to learn more about the center and job openings.
