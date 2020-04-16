A worker at J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center in Morganton has tested positive for COVID-19.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services sent a letter to family members of residents there, as well as a letter to employees, on Wednesday saying it confirmed the positive case. It said staff members who were in close proximity to the case-positive worker have been sent home to reduce the risk of exposure within the facility.
“At this time, we are not aware of any residents or staff who are demonstrating symptoms as a result of contact with the case-positive individual,” says the letter to families. “The Division of State Operated Healthcare Facilities (DSOHF) is monitoring this situation closely and is following guidance provided by the Division of Public Health.”
The letter goes on to say that no resident at J. Iverson Riddle has tested positive for COVID-19.
The letter says the state conducts emergency preparedness training year-round, and the center’s staff are committed to the residents.
“You can be assured that we will do everything we can to maintain everyone’s safety while navigating this new and rapidly evolving situation,” the letter to families says.
The letter to employees says all employees are required to wear masks. It also says residents will be assessed throughout the day by staff and nursing, including checking temperatures twice a day, the letter to employees says.
The letter goes on to say any resident that develops any symptoms that might be COVID-related will be relocated to negative pressure rooms for isolation and further observation. Staff members will conduct contract tracing for any resident or employee who tests positive for the virus, it says.
The letter says the center has been closed to all visitors to reduce potential exposure to residents and an alternative programming has been developed to ensure that residents from different units don’t co-mingle.
The letter to employees asks workers not to report to work if they are demonstrating a combination of fever and symptoms of respiratory infection (e.g., cough and shortness of breath). It says all state health care facilities have policies in place that support staff members missing work when they are not well, without losing pay.
Burke County health officials reported one new positive case of COVID-19 on Thursday.
The new case brings the county’s total of positive cases to 64.
Of the 64 cases, those 65 years old or older make up 56 percent of the cases in the county, while the second-largest age group to test positive in the county are those 56 to 64 years old (21 percent), followed closely by the age group of those 25 to 49 (19 percent). Those 18 to 24 years old make up 5 percent of the county cases, according to data from Burke County.
And in Burke, females make up 63 percent of those would have tested positive, according to the data.
Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, said Thursday that state scientists are trying to figure out how to track recovery numbers in a reliable way and is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She also reported things are improving on the testing side of things and said the state lab currently has no pending tests.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 10 outbreaks across the state in residential care facilities. The state defines residential care facilities as adult care homes, family care homes, multi-unit assisted housing, group homes, Intermediate Care Facilities for Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities (ICF/IID) homes.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety is reporting that there are 46 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state prison system. While county health officials previously confirmed there was a staff member at Foothills Correctional Institute who tested positive, the state shows there are no positive cases among inmates at the prison in Burke County.
The state says there are 33 nursing homes in counties across the state with outbreaks, with Burke County being one of the counties. Even though Burke County Health Department officials said Wednesday that it is no longer going to release information about outbreaks at nursing homes, Grace Heights Health & Rehabilitation has been a hotbed for the virus.
Catawba County Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of residents who have tested positive to 40. The department said it has received 634 negative test results.
Iredell County continues to report 71 cases, with two deaths having been reported related to the coronavirus, according to the Statesville Record & Landmark.
NCDHHS reported Thursday there have been 131 deaths and 5,465 positive cases of COVID-19 in 94 counties. The state says there are currently 452 people in the state hospitalized due to the virus.
