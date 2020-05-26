GREENVILLE — A high school student from Burke County is among 20 selected for the EC Scholars program at East Carolina University.
The recipient is Agne Shields, a senior at Mayland Early College High School. She intends to major in chemistry and is the daughter of Douglas and Ingrida Shields of Jonas Ridge.
The EC Scholars program is ECU’s most prestigious and competitive merit-based undergraduate award. It offers students challenging learning and research experiences along with a four-year Honors College scholarship valued at nearly $64,000 that includes a study abroad stipend.
Recipients are recognized for their outstanding academic performance, commitment to community engagement and strong leadership skills.
Finalists were selected from a pool of almost 700 applications and took part in a multistep process that included meeting Honors College admissions requirements, a faculty review and Selection Sunday, an interview day where finalists can meet current EC Scholars, alumni and faculty.
This year’s incoming class has an average unweighted GPA of 3.88, an average ACT score of 29 and average combined math/verbal SAT score of 1340.
To learn more about the EC Scholars program, visit ecscholars.ecu.edu.
