A federal court judge ruled Saturday indoor religious services can resume in North Carolina after finding Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order banning indoor services with more than 10 people to be in violation of the First Amendment.
The Rev. Ronnie Baity, pastor of Berean Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, brought a lawsuit against Cooper Thursday challenging the guidance against religious services in the stay-home order. Berean Baptist Church, Return America, Inc. and People’s Baptist Church, Inc. were also plaintiffs in the lawsuit.
Ford Porter, Cooper’s spokesperson, issued a statement about the judge’s ruling, saying Cooper’s office won’t appeal the decision.
“We don’t want indoor meetings to become hot spots for the virus and our health experts continue to warn that large groups sitting together inside for long periods of time are much more likely to cause the spread of COVID-19,” Porter is quoted as saying. “While our office disagrees with the decision, we will not appeal, but instead urge houses of worship and their leaders to voluntarily follow public health guidance to keep their members safe.”
Judge James C. Dever III, of the Eastern District of North Carolina, issued the ruling at 2:15 p.m. Saturday in the form of a temporary restraining order, blocking the government from enforcing the rules prohibiting indoor religious services until a hearing could be held on May 29.
Should the governor’s executive order expire before the hearing, the parties should notify the court.
