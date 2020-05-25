Memorial Day is a time for reflection and gratitude toward the service and, in particular, sacrifice of those who have served, fought and died in the United States’ military.
Though he didn’t make that ultimate sacrifice, Morganton’s Judge Samuel McDowell Tate IV knew what it meant to serve, suffering during World War II a shrapnel wound to his leg, being captured by the Germans and held as a prisoner of war, and winning two Purple Hearts.
That life full of service came to a close with Tate’s passing at age 96 on May 4 at Grace Ridge Retirement Community.
According to information from his daughter, Jane, Tate served in the U.S. Army and was part of the D-Day invasion in France in 1944.
And according to his obituary, while injured and captured, Tate was held at a French military hospital that later was liberated by Gen. George Patton’s Third Army. He then was able to recuperate in a military hospital in Oswestry, England, which is where he met his future wife, Mary Keeble, who was serving as a nurse.
They later married in 1950 and raised five children — Jane, David, John, Susan and Martha.
While he was held in the French hospital, an announcement was made that “all able soldiers” were to travel to another nearby hospital. But on the request of a doctor, Tate stayed behind to translate for the English-speaking soldiers. Those who left, tragically were killed in gas chambers, Jane said.
In 2019, Tate was invited on an honor flight from Charlotte to Washington, D.C., for an elaborate veterans’ tour of the World War II Memorial, a trip Jane said he cherished but which left his thoughts on his fallen comrades. He was a frequent Memorial Day service and military celebration attendee and speaker, and will be remembered by his family for his leadership and love, both for people and his country.
After attending Morganton High School then graduating from Asheville School, the war had interrupted Tate’s studies at Davidson College, but he returned after the war. He then graduated from the University of North Carolina Law School and returned to Morganton to practice law in 1953.
His legal career was lengthy and significant — he practiced for more than 50 years, serving as a 25th District Court judge for a total of 34 years. He served as president of the N.C. Bar Association, specialized in juvenile law during his district court tenure and served as a Retired and Recalled Emergency Court Judge across the state, Jane said.
Tate’s life of service extended to his community, as well. He served as president of the Kiwanis Club and was on the boards of the Moose Lodge, the American Red Cross, N.C. Arts and Symphony, the housing authority and the Phoenix Children’s Home, his obituary said.
Faith was a meaningful part of Tate’s life, also. He was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church in Morganton, where he served in its choir, as a teacher of the men’s Bible class, and as a deacon, elder and clerk of session. He also was a lay minister in small local churches across Burke County.
Tate enjoyed athletics and various hobbies throughout his life. He was a gymnast in his youth, a coxswain on the rowing team at Asheville School, and an equestrian. He developed a love for tennis early in life, too, and that continued into adulthood as a member of the West Union Street Tennis Club.
Mary and the rest of his family played a key role in Tate’s life, too. His equestrian background served him well as the couple’s first date came on horseback when they rode off to an afternoon tea invitation across the hills as recovered from his war wounds in England. Mary also was described as his “more competitive” tennis doubles partner.
She preceded him death, passing at age 91 in 2018 after a life filled with community service. Tate also was predeceased by his son, John, and is survived by the rest of his four children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Tate’s parents were Franklin Pierce Tate and Martha Thomason “Pattie” Tate, originally from Spartanburg, S.C. His father operated cotton mills in Glen Alpine and was the director of the First National Bank in Morganton and his mother served as principal of N.C. School for the Deaf in Morganton for many years, teaching rhythm and piano both to NCSD and private students.
His paternal grandparents were Col. Samuel McDowell Tate and Jane Pearson “Jennie” Tate. Tate’s maternal great-grandfather was the founder of the South Carolina School for the Deaf in Spartanburg. Tate’s family tree reaches back to French Huguenots who fled religious persecution in the early 1700s, making their way first to Ireland, then Pennsylvania before settling in North Carolina.
Just as many of his ancestors, Tate will be remembered for a lifetime of meaningful accomplishments.
“Fondly known as ‘Judge,’ this southern gentleman’s passing May 4 is an end to an era,” Jane wrote in a letter to The News Herald. “A member of ‘The Greatest Generation,’ a young man gone to war, a faithful servant of his loving and just God, to sustain the hopes and dreams of his life, then the perseverance to commit to action. His hand on the pulse of judiciary work for juvenile laws shaped state statutes during his long career.
“ ... (He) humbly walked among us bestowing grace and kindness with a wit and desire to delight showered upon us.”
