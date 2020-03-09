A murder trial is getting closer to fruition after jury selection started Monday.
Darius King was charged with murder on March 27, 2018, after police found Hubert Roland Hunter Jr., 57, dead in his apartment in the Sienna Apartments complex on Valdese Avenue, according to a previous News Herald article.
When King was arrested, he admitted to reporters that he killed Hunter.
“(Hunter) pulled a knife on me and he started trying to kill me with the knife, so I was defending myself and I got scratch wounds on my hand,” King said when he was arrested. “I beat him up with my fists. I beat him down. I beat him up. That’s what killed him — my fists.”
King said Hunter owed him money. When Hunter was killed, reporters asked King if he felt sorry for Hunter’s death.
“Not really,” King said when he was charged. “Yeah, I do feel sorry because I killed him, but it wouldn’t have happened if he just (had) my money. He shouldn’t’ have pulled a knife on me … It’s self defense. He pulled a knife on me. That’s what caused the attacking him.”
King is sticking with that story.
In court Monday, King appeared before a judge and rejected a plea offer from the district attorney’s office.
Despite pleading guilty to the crime, King admitted again Monday to killing Hunter.
His attorney, Matthew Cabe, told the court he would be using self defense in his defense of King’s actions.
Jury selection started Monday after King rejected the plea offer and admitted his role in Hunter’s death. Clerk of court officials told the newspaper jury selection could take up to a week.
The News Herald will publish additional updates as the trial progresses.
