The DeMarcos are huge Andrew Cuomo, the New York Governor, fans. We’re old enough to remember when his father, Mario, was governor for three terms and, frankly, we like the way Andrew, too, pulls no punches, talks plain and simple, and doesn’t sugarcoat stuff. He’s a “just the facts, Ma’am” speaker, so that’s why we follow him every day on CNN around noon.
I bring this up because one of his briefings last week touched on the very serious subject of mental health and how COVID-19 will undoubtedly have an effect on all of us long after we resume our “new normal” lives. He urged everyone to be aware that they are not alone and that there is no embarrassment in voicing fear and anxiety about a disease that can take a huge toll on our physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.
According to physicians, psychiatrists and psychologists, people are likely to suffer from physical and mental problems for several years after the epidemic has subsided. Some problems will be due directly to the impact that the virus has had on those it has infected, especially those who went through life-saving interventions in hospitals. In addition, there will be a considerable impact on vulnerable people affected by lockdown and isolation.
As a result, there is a danger our society could become more anxious and risk-averse, say scientists who have called for a range of research programs to be launched to understand the issues and to allow society to prepare itself for the physiological and psychological problems that lie ahead.
What can we do now while many of us are still on stay at home status? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we need to admit to ourselves that these tough times can become overwhelming and can cause strong emotions in both adults and children. We shouldn’t be so quick to protest “I’m okay” in an effort to show others that we’re strong and resilient when stress during an infectious disease outbreak can include fear and worry about your own health and the health of your loved ones.
Basically, everyone reacts differently to stressful situations and how one responds to the outbreak can depend on one’s background, the things that make one different from other people, and the community one lives in. First on the list of people who respond more strongly to the stress of a crisis include older people and people with chronic diseases who are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19, which includes me and my husband.
Do I worry? Of course, I do. My biggest fear is that I infect my husband because he has had a few bouts with pneumonia and suffers from COPD. I’m thankful to be able to work from home and if I do go out, a mask is a necessity as well as disinfectant wipes.
The CDC cautions that we shouldn’t forget about our children and teens who may not show it, but most certainly need to know how serious it is for them to take precautions, too, when they leave the house. Watch for behavior changes in your child such as excessive crying or irritation in younger children, returning to behaviors they have outgrown (for example, toileting accidents or bedwetting), excessive worry or sadness, difficulty with attention and concentration, and avoidance of activities enjoyed in the past.
People who are helping with the response to COVID-19, like doctors, nurses, other health care providers, and first responders, also need to recognize that they, too, need to take care of their mental health and emotional needs just as steadfastly as they follow mandated practices to keep safe and well.
Also vulnerable are people who have mental health conditions including problems with substance use. Losing a job, struggling to make the rent and finding it tough to keep food on the table are triggers for everyone, especially those who have had problems in the past.
The CDC provided ways to cope with stress that may help. First of all, take breaks from watching, reading or listening to news stories, including those on social media. Sure, you want to know what’s going on, but not 24/7, so limit your time rather than have the TV set on one channel all day long.
Physically, the CDC advice is pretty much what we already know: take deep breaths, stretch or meditate, try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals, exercise, get plenty of sleep and, of course, avoid alcohol and drugs. They also encourage doing activities that you don’t usually do to unwind and, probably most important of all, connect with others and talk to people via phone, e-mail, and video conferencing.
And the best service I can do at this point in this column is to end it with CDC’s last piece of information: Need help? Know someone who does? If you or someone you care about are feeling overwhelmed with emotions like sadness, depression, or anxiety, or feel like you want to harm yourself or others: Call 911 first and talk to someone. You can call the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 or you can text TalkWithUs to 66746. The National Domestic Violence Helpline is always there to listen: 1-800-799-7233.
No one should feel like they’re all alone. Please reach out for help if you need it.
