To be honest, before the COVID-19 pandemic, I never really paid that much attention to germs and how important it was to keep them at bay to maintain a healthy existence. I guess it’s because I’ve always considered myself lucky to be pretty healthy and one who followed general guidelines of cleanliness ingrained into my DNA courtesy of good upbringing.
My house is basically clean, although not spotless due to two human beings, a beagle and a dachshund living in it. I use the usual precautions to keep the four of us safe, such as washing my hands after handling raw chicken or paying attention to a product’s shelf life especially if it’s been taking up space on the fridge door for over a year.
But www.bestlifeonline.com had some other germ fighting tips that may be of interest to all of us when we get back to normal, so I thought I’d pass them on.
Take for instance fridge water filters. It may seem like your water filter is getting rinsed with every use, but it can actually be a major breeding ground for bacteria if you're not changing it frequently enough. We’ve got a fridge that alerts us when the filter needs changing with a red light strategically placed at eye level, so my husband, who is the filter expert of the household, has that one covered.
Jumping from the fridge to the kitchen sink, if you want to prevent the spread of potentially dangerous germs around your home, you should frequently be replacing your kitchen sponges. Sponges are a breeding ground for bacteria, which can cause illnesses because they are often left on counters. Experts recommend replacing them once a week. And if you're considering simply cleaning them instead of replacing them by popping them in the microwave, think again. Apparently, some people must have tried this because a study was actually done in 2017, published in Scientific Reports, and revealed that microwaving sponges didn't significantly reduce their bacterial content.
Marching on to the bathroom, all of us tend to use our toothbrushes longer than we should. The American Dental Association recommends that you replace your toothbrush approximately every three to four months, or sooner if the bristles are frayed. Going one step further, Tom Klimaszewski, a certified infectious disease prevention expert with the Chicago-based cleaning service, Bee Line Support, recommends keeping toothbrushes covered or storing them inside a drawer since toilet flushes "can spread microscopic bacteria, including E. coli, up to six feet." Now, that was an eye-opener.
If you're not replacing your hand and bath towels every two years or so, they could be harboring dangerous bacteria and it’s also important to wash them as often as possible in between uses. Another culprit is the handy bathmat, which is typically kept in moist environments. Hanging on to a bath mat for too long could create a breeding ground for mold and mildew. Justin Carpenter, owner of Modern Maids, a Dallas-based house cleaning service, says that bath mats should be replaced every two years. He also recommends washing them regularly between replacements, especially if multiple people use the mat.
And it goes without question that if you've been holding onto that toilet brush for a long time, you're probably overdue for a replacement. It should be replaced every six months.
Many of us, including yours truly, share our beds with either a dog or cat, which automatically means more sheet washing. Sheets should be replaced periodically (look for the after-holiday white sale) as should pillows and pillowcases.
As a preventative measure, Amy R. Bloomer, founder and owner of Let Your Space BLOOM, LLC, Professional Residential Organizing, recommends using allergy covers under your pillow cases, which are woven "so even dust mites can't slip through them." She also suggests avoiding going to bed with wet hair, which can make your pillowcase a breeding ground for dust mites and bacteria.
All of us cringe when it’s time to shop for a new mattress because of the cost, but according to a study from Amerisleep, the average seven-year-old mattress has about 16 million colony-forming bacteria on it — versus just three million on a mattress under one year old. Mattresses need to be changed every five to seven years according to experts.
Summer is on its way and don’t forget to change your air conditioner filter. Not only does an old filter add contaminants to your household air, dirt in the filter shortens the life of your air conditioner because dirt pulls into the inner workings of the unit. Not only that but a dirty filter can also cause an increase in your electric bill. It’s smart to replace AC filters once every three months.
The last item to think about replacing is the “Welcome” doormat. Sure, you want visitors to feel welcome, but swapping out your doormat with a new one can help keep your whole home cleaner. Doormats should usually be replaced every two years, or even more frequently if they're looking worse for wear.
I hope some of these tips help. I’m still trying to figure out how many people tried microwaving their kitchen sponges.
Peg DeMarco is a Morganton resident who writes a weekly features column for The News Herald.
