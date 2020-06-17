Sixty cats and kittens (and two dogs) found their forever home Friday and Saturday at Burke County Animal Services’ first annual Kittenpalooza event.
The two-day event showcased the many kittens that were available for adoption as well as longer-term adult cat residents for a half-price adoption fee.
We are so thankful for the turnout we had. As exciting as it is to be able to find homes for all these animals, we must not lose focus on how spay and neuter is the community solution to reduce pet overpopulation.
If you need spay and neuter resources for your pets or for any outdoor cats you may be feeding, reach out to us at 828-764-9588 or by email at animalservices@burkenc.org .
This would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of foster families who stepped up and opened their homes to all these pets in need. Fostering is one of the most rewarding opportunities and we could never thank them enough. If you are interested in becoming a foster, reach out to us by phone or email.
