HICKORY — The Lenoir-Rhyne University community is a family and for life’s happiest moments, family celebrates together.
Since that isn’t possible during the current pandemic, the decision has been made to reschedule the spring commencement ceremony for the Lenoir-Rhyne University Class of 2020.
“The current public health recommendations from the CDC call for the maintaining of proper social distancing through the middle of May,” Lenoir-Rhyne University President Dr. Fred Whitt said. “Our students have expressed how important it is for them to have the chance to celebrate such a significant event with their friends and family members. Therefore, we’ve made the decision to reschedule this important ceremony to later in the summer or early fall, rather than cancel.”
Commencement previously was scheduled for Thursday, May 7, at the Columbia campus; Friday, May 8, at the Hickory campus; and Saturday, May 9, at the Asheville campus. New ceremonies tentatively are being planned for August or September.
L-R still will confer degrees this spring to all students eligible to graduate.
