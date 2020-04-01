State troopers are moving to focus only on the most egregious offenses as the state looks to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Troopers will be focusing on careless and reckless driving, driving while impaired, excessive speeding and aggressive driving, said 1st Sgt. C.M. Tedder with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
With a stay-at-home order in full swing, Tedder said there has been less traffic on the roads.
But it seems some of those who are going out have decided to drive faster.
Tedder said troopers have written tickets for multiple drivers who were exceeding 100 mph, one on N.C. 18 South.
“We are still out enforcing the laws, especially things that are potentially the most dangerous to life are what we’re focusing on,” Tedder said. “High speeds, careless and reckless, driving while impaired, we’re definitely spending much more time focused on those unfortunate activities that people do.”
Other law enforcement agencies are continuing their efforts to protect officers and the public from the novel coronavirus.
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to have deputies take as many calls by phone as possible, said Sheriff Steve Whisenant. Suspects who are being arrested also are being given masks to protect against the spread of germs.
“We would like to express our appreciation to the vast majority of citizens who are complying with the orders and our requests,” Whisenant said. “They are following guidelines to keep themselves, their families and others healthy. Such behavior will create an end to our current situation.”
Morganton Department of Public Safety also is continuing its efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Maj. Keith Bowman said officers are continuing to take as many calls as possible by phone, and all the law enforcement agencies in Burke County are working together to share whatever information they have about the virus.
“All the officers, they’re not wanting to get it as bad as everybody else,” Bowman said. “Everybody’s taking precautions.”
