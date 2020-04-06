Seeing blue lights flashing on the side of the road usually isn't a sign of anything good.
But early Monday morning, hospital workers coming into or leaving their shift at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge Morganton were met with the blue lights as a sign of solidarity from law enforcement in the fight against COVID-19.
Haley Suttles, who works in the emergency department at the hospital, said it was nice to know they have support from law enforcement.
"It makes me feel like we're all in this together," Suttles said. "We prepare as much as possible for this kind of stuff and just knowing that we have the backup of law enforcement is appreciated."
She said she saw several coworkers coming into work with tears in their eyes at the sight of law enforcement lining the road.
"It's hard coming to work knowing that you could possibly bring this home to your family, so just knowing that we're appreciated is nice," Suttles said.
For the officers lining the road, it was about showing the health care workers who are manning the front lines of the battle.
"I feel it's very important that we're out here showing support for our health care workers," said Deputy G. Cruise with the Burke County Sheriff's Office. "They're the ones on the front lines, inside, treating people that have symptoms for COVID-19, and we just want to be out here making them aware that we're aware that they're doing a great job."
BCSO Sgt. Nalley agreed with Cruise's statement.
"We're all first responders in that aspect and we all work together on this," Nalley said. "This is an honor to come recognize them for their efforts."
Cruise and Nalley were two of more than a dozen officers from all the different law enforcement agencies in Burke County who came out Monday to show support for health care workers.
While law enforcement might be exposed to the virus, hospital workers, especially those in the emergency department, know they're being exposed to the virus, said Sgt. J. Beaver with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.
"We wanted to be out here to show our support for them just like a lot of times they're showing their support for us," Beaver said. "We're all trying to get through this together."
Trooper Jeff Baker with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said he was thankful for the efforts of health care workers trying to stop the spread of COVID-19 -- but it's not just their work on the novel coronavirus that has Baker thankful.
"The highway patrol and EMS work hand (in) hand on a daily basis," Baker said. "Unfortunately, vehicle crashes are a daily occurrence in Burke County ... if we did not have fire (and) EMS to assist we could never do our job safely or be able to render aid (for) the injuries. I personally appreciate every one of them."
Seeing the law enforcement officers brought tears to Cozette Townsend's eyes when she went into work Monday morning.
"You guys are in the thick of it every day and you thought about us to do this," Townsend said. "Thank you."
After working all weekend and leaving this morning as usual, I couldn't hold back the tears seeing the officers that were there to show their support for the things we do every day. It's a blessing to know people recognize the dangers we put ourselves in, but we do it because we love taking care of people. I'm thankful for the services and support from our law enforcement officers. All emergency personnel are exposed to the same elements as we are. I pray God help us all pull through this difficult time. [smile]
