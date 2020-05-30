Burke County District and Superior Court is expected to reconvene on Monday, with a few changes in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brandi Tolbert, trial court coordinator for District Court, said attorney’s representing clients in District Court criminal cases at the Burke County Courthouse will be given specific time slots in the morning session.
The afternoon session, which starts at 2 p.m. will be reserved for those who are not represented by an attorney, Tolbert said. They will not be expected to show up at 9 a.m. on the day they are due in court, she said.
Tolbert said people should visit www.nccourts.gov and look for their case to see what time they need to show up to court.
To comply with safety precautions due to COVID-19, only 21 people can be seated in a courtroom, Tolbert said.
That's why court officials are saying only defendants can be seated in the courtroom before their case is called. Witnesses or people there to support a defendant will need to wait outside until the defendant’s case comes up, Tolbert said. She said the defendant will be able to contact their witness or support person to come into the courtroom when their case is up before the court.
Tolbert said the ban on having cellphones in courtrooms in Burke County will be temporarily lifted until further notice to allow a defendant to make those contacts.
However, cellphones should be placed on silent and not be used in the courtroom to play games, watch videos or take photos or videos, Tolbert said.
Juvenile matters will start at 9 a.m., she said. Juveniles can have one parent in the courtroom with them until their case is called, Tolbert said. When their case is called, another parent or support person will be allowed into the courtroom, Tolbert said.
In Superior Court, Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Robert C. Ervin entered an order that says jury trial should not be conducted and all trials will be continued to a future date determined by the attorneys in a case.
No calendar call will be held for this session of court, Ervin’s order says.
However, if a defendant represented by an attorney wants to enter a guilty plea or have their matter heard, they can be scheduled by the attorney and presiding judge, his order says.
It says if an attorney files a general appearance in any case on behalf of a defendant prior to the beginning of the session, neither counsel nor the defendant will be required to appear in court.
Remaining defendants who are not represented by an attorney, “will be sent a letter to permit them to advise the Court of their preferences with respect to counsel,” the order says. “Any defendant who responds to this letter, will not be required to appear in open court.”
Defendants who failed to respond to the letter will be required to appear in court on Monday. The times will be determined by the first letter of the defendant’s last name.
Those are:
• A-G: 10 a.m.
• H-S: 10:20 a.m.
• T-Z: 10:40 a.m.
Ervin’s order says there are 12 defendants who have cases set for first appearances in Superior Court in the county.
For defendants who are in the Burke County Jail, determining attorney representation can be addressed using available video equipment, Ervin’s order says.
People coming to court can wear masks or face coverings and gloves but they need to bring their own, according to information from the court system. They also will be required to maintain social distancing.
Any defendant or attorney who believes that they have been exposed to COVID-19 are required to contact Justina A. Tate, trial court coordinator for Superior Court, at 828-433-3288, the District Attorney’s office or their attorney for further instructions prior to appearing in court.
Courts in the state were closed in March due to the COVID-19 threat.
