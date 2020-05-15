VALDESE — Burke Hospice and Palliative Care has announced the addition of Linda Jo Basden to its medical staff team.
Basden, a native of Greenville, joins Burke Hospice and Palliative Care as an adult nurse practitioner. She has extensive experience in nephrology, family medicine, geriatrics and palliative care.
“We are excited to have Linda Jo join our team,” BHPC Executive Director Myschell Pearson said. “She will work closely with our other nurse practitioners to expand our program and expand our care to our patients.”
Previously, Basden worked as nursing educator at Cleveland Community College and the University of Cincinnati. She also has experience in family medicine and long-term care. When not working, Basden stands in as a volunteer nurse practitioner for the Compassionate Hearts Clinic at Oak Ridge Baptist Church in Connelly Springs.
Basden is a member of East Valdese Baptist Church. She also is a licensed minister and graduate from Charis Bible College in Woodland Park, Colorado.
In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her husband, Larry, on their small farm in the Casar/Vale area. When she’s not gardening, canning or spending time with the farm animals she has her nose in a book. Reading historical fiction is a pastime that she shares with the SOOSMART Book Club.
But nothing can compare to her biggest loves — her three granddaughters — with whom she cherishes each moment.
