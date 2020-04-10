A locally issued burn ban is supplementing a state-level decision to cancel all burn permits.
N.C. Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler issued a burn ban for counties in western North Carolina, including Burke County, that went into effect on April 3 at 5 p.m. until further notice, according to a release from the Burke County Office of Emergency Services.
In addition to that ban, the Burke County Fire Marshal's Office issued a burn ban for all outside burning including fires within 100 feet of an occupied dwelling, the release said.
That ban will run concurrent to Troxler's ban, the release said.
Fire Marshal Mike Willis told The News Herald on Friday that the dry, windy weather that filled the end of the week makes burning things dangerous.
"Air is kind of the driving force behind fire," Willis said. "When you get wind-driven fires, it spreads quicker and just can get out of control very, very easily, real quick."
Outdoor burns that get out of control also tie up firefighters who should be practicing social distancing.
"Firemen need to stay at home too," Willis said. "The less they have to run, the better."
News Herald news partner Dave Faherty with WSOC-TV spoke to an official with the North Carolina Forest Service which already is feeling the effect of COVID-19.
One of the tools the N.C. Forest Service usually utilizes is the BRIDGE Program, which is a program that trains inmates to fight wildfires using blowers and hand tools to make fire lines in rugged terrain. Now, BRIDGE crews aren't able to respond to fires because of restrictions put in place to protect against the spread of COVID-19.
"We do western North Carolina and there’s a lot of places you can’t get there with a hose," said David Greathouse with the N.C. Forest Service BRIDGE Program. "There’s a lot of places you can’t get with equipment. Basically we’re the equipment. We’re the hand crews that go in, we’re the ones who put the lines in.”
