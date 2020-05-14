For the first time in five and a half weeks for some businesses, they were able to open their doors to customers for face-to-face interactions.
Gov. Roy Cooper's phase one of reopening the state allowed retail businesses to reopen at 50 percent capacity.
Catherine Hastings, manager at Aqua B Boutique, said she was thrilled to see her customers back in the store.
"Saturday we had a great day," Hastings said. "There were a lot of people coming out. Everybody was excited that we've opened back up."
She said she's excited for the store to be open again, and that store employees are sanitizing high-touch surfaces frequently, wearing masks and taking as many protective measures as possible.
Stacey Peek, owner of Green Eggs and Jam, said he also was happy to be back in business.
"It felt really nice to be back in touch with the public," Peek said. "We had a good time and I love connecting with our community."
He said connecting with the community is what it's all about.
"The first day I was open I had lots of people that came by and supported me," Peek said. "Even before that, it was really nice ... humbling is what it is."
At the Morganton General Store, owner Beth Hicks said she was lucky that she was able to stay open for curbside pickup, but was glad to see customers milling about in her store over the weekend.
"This was officially our first reopening and we had a great Mother's Day weekend," Hicks said. "The community has supported us so much and came out and helped us."
She said reopening has been positive for her store.
"We're excited for the new normal," Hicks said. "We don't know what that's going to be but we're very excited and can't wait to see what happens."
Up the street at Benjamin's and Libba's, Ben Belton said he had a great first weekend of being open.
"We saw quite a bit of pent up demand when we reopened," Belton said. "People were glad to see us here, to see us back open."
He said his store, like the others, is taking all precautions when it comes to protecting the public and associates.
This past weekend was sort of a "push-off" weekend for his store to get refocused as it moves forward.
"I've worked since I was 8-years-old and this has been kind of an eye opener for me," Belton said. "I usually work six days a week if not seven ... it's been a very unusual situation."
But dwelling on the difficulty of the situation isn't the thing to do. Belton encouraged optimism moving forward.
"I think you just have to be optimistic," Belton said. "Encourage hope and all in our community. You've heard it a thousand times, we are in this together. Yes we are in this together. We're the ones that can make a difference."
Belton encouraged shoppers to shop local when they're going out.
"I'm encouraged, I'm optimistic about going forward, and I encourage people to shop locally," Belton said. "We are the people that support all of your churches, all of your fundraisers ... our downtown is connected to the community."
Now's not the time for negativity, he said.
"I think this is a time when everybody needs to be positive," Belton said. "I don't like negativity ... enthusiasm and being positive can be contagious. That's what we want to be contagious, is our optimism."
