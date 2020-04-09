Starting next week, Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge physician facilities will be forced to cut back hours in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
CHS Blue Ridge spokeswoman Anna Wilson confirmed the news Wednesday.
Wilson said CHS Blue Ridge has cut the number of hours its practices are open, as well as reduced the number of days.
The cutbacks are the culmination of several things happening at once, according to Wilson.
“We’ve postponed elective surgeries and procedures,” Wilson said. “We are having to make some cost-reduction decisions because our patient volume has decreased during the stay at home order. We’ve had declining inpatient (people who are hospitalized) visits and declining visits to our physician practices due to the stay at home guidelines.”
Wilson said the hospitals, Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge-Morganton and CHSBR-Valdese are not affected by the cutbacks.
“We control the hours only of the facilities we own, and there are a lot of them,” she said. “In addition to Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge-Morganton and CHSBR-Valdese, we have a number of physician practices known collectively as Blue Ridge Medical Group, which operates in Burke, Caldwell, McDowell and Catawba counties.”
The Burke County practices which will be affected include:
» Table Rock Family Medicine in Glen Alpine
» Mountain Valley Health Center in Morganton
» Family Medical Associates in Morganton
» Drexel Medical Practice in Drexel
» Rutherford College Medical Care Center in Rutherford College
» Valdese Medical Associates in Rutherford College
» Blue Ridge Cardiology in Morganton
» Blue Ridge Digestive Health in Morganton and Valdese
» Blue Ridge Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine in Morganton
» Blue Ridge Surgery in Morganton and Valdese
» Blue Ridge Urology in Morganton and Valdese
» Blue Ridge ENT in Morganton
» Blue Ridge Infectious Disease in Morganton
» Blue Ridge Geriatrics in Morganton
» Blue Ridge Neurology in Morganton
» Carolina Digestive Care in Morganton
» J.I. Patel M.D. Surgery in Morganton
» Alan F. Jacks M.D. Surgery in Rutherford College, and
» Women’s Health in Morganton and Valdese
Hospital emergency departments are still open 24/7. Though there is a no-visitors policy in place for now at the emergency departments, and the hospitals are still taking care of people who do not have COVID-19, Wilson said.
Elsewhere, Morganton’s Phifer Wellness Center has been closed temporarily. Grace Ridge Retirement Community, which also is a part of the CHSBR system, sets its own hours and rules, according to Wilson.
Wilson said Blue Ridge Urgent Care is open regular hours right now. CHS Blue Ridge is encouraging virtual visits at the affected facilities. Wilson urged prospective patients to call facilities first. To get started with a virtual visit, those who are interested should go to www.AtriumHealth.org/coronavirus.
