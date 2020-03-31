CONNELLY SPRINGS — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey announced that local department South Mountains Fire Rescue completed its routine inspection and received an improved 6/9E rating, effective April 1.
The inspection, conducted by officials with the Department of Insurance Office of State Fire Marshal, is required on a regular basis as part of the North Carolina Response Rating System. Among other things, the routine inspections look for proper staffing levels, sufficient equipment, proper maintenance of equipment, communications capabilities and availability of a water source.
The NCRRS rating system ranges from one (highest) to 10 (not recognized as a certified fire department by the state), with most rural departments falling into the 9S category. While lower ratings do not necessarily indicate poor service, a higher rating does suggest that a department is overall better equipped to respond to fires in its district.
Higher ratings can also significantly lower homeowners insurance rates in that fire district.
"I'd like to congratulate Chief (Allen) Hudson for the department's performance and for the hard work of all the department members," said Commissioner Causey. "The citizens in ... this district should rest easy knowing they have a fine group of firefighters protecting them and their property in case of an emergency."
State law requires OSFM officials to inspect departments serving districts of 100,000 people or less, which makes up all but twelve of the state's fire districts.
Causey went more in depth in a congratulatory letter to Hudson and the department
“Congratulations on your recent improvement to your fire suppression rating,” the letter read. “I commend you and your department for your dedication and commitment to making your community a safer place to live. I know you are proud of your department's achievement.
“It was the pleasure of my staff to work with you and members of your staff during the recent survey of your department. ... Working together, we can continue to make North Carolina a safer place to live and work.”
In an email to The News Herald, Hudson asked all homeowners in the South Mountains Fire Rescue District to “contact their homeowner’s insurance provider for a rate reduction.”
For more information, contact South Mountains Fire Rescue at 828-438-8300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.