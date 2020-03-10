While no cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Burke County, the local hospital system isn’t taking chances.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge is taking a proactive approach to the coronavirus (COVID-19) by cancelling its Lady Fair event on March 21, according to a release from the health care system.
“We already have some restrictions in place due to influenza season,” said Anthony Frank Jr., MD, MBA, FACEP, CPE, senior vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer. “We are just taking that extra step as a precaution. The safety of our patients, families, visitors and employees is always our first priority.”
The release said Blue Ridge has a highly skilled infectious disease team. The team has been working with the nurses and physicians to implement the appropriate actions into the health care system’s processes to identify potential cases of coronavirus and to take the steps needed to prevent the spread, the release said.
“We are being very cautious for the next 60 days and following policies set by Atrium Health,” said Dr. Frank. “We apologize for any inconvenience caused by these postponements.”
The North Carolina state health director has ordered doctors and laboratories to report any suspected or confirmed cases of coronavirus infections. A doctor is required to make the report to the local county health director where the patient lives. In turn, the local county health director will report the case to the state Division of Public Health. Laboratories are required to report cases directly to the state Division of Public Health, according to the order from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The release from Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge said since the COVID-19 situation changes almost hourly, Blue Ridge and Atrium are monitoring CDC alerts and are still in talks about restricting visitors to the hospital. The hospitals in the system has restricted those 12 and under from visiting during flu season.
“We need to keep our staff healthy because our community will need us if COVID-19 spreads to our area,” said Dr. Frank.
In addition to cancelling Lady Fair, Blue Ridge has postponed its employee picnic set for May and any business-related travel outside of the area, according to the release from the health care system.
The release says influenza and coronavirus affect the respiratory system and both have similar symptoms. Unlike the flu vaccine, which may minimize or prevent the flu, there is no current vaccine for coronavirus.
“We are monitoring the situation closely and are in regular communication with state and local health departments and staying up-to-date with new CDC information as it become available,” Frank said in the release.
Blue Ridge is asking the community to follow any guidelines set by the Burke County Health Department and CDC. Those who feel they may have symptoms should call his or her doctor instead of visiting in person, or consider a virtual care visit, the health care system release said.
Everyone should wash their hands frequently, cover their mouths when they sneeze or cough and stay home if they’re sick, the release says.
