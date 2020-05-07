CONNELLY SPRINGS — A Connelly Springs man was arrested on a drug charge early Sunday morning.
Derek Shea Enloe Jr., 34, of 7366 McDuffy Road, was arrested and charged with one count of felony possession of meth and another count of misdemeanor communicating threats, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the release, at approximately midnight on Sunday morning, BCSO deputies responded to a call of a suspicious person near the caller’s property that may be attempting to break into a vehicle.
As deputies arrived at the scene, they made contact with the subject, who was later identified as Enloe, after providing a fictitious name to deputies, the release said.
It was discovered that Enloe had an outstanding warrant for arrest out of Caldwell County for communicating threats. Enloe was placed under arrest and deputies located and seized meth from his person, the release said.
Enloe was transported to the Magistrate’s Office, where he was served the Caldwell County warrant and held on a $500 secured bond. He received a $3,000 secured bond for the possession of meth charge and is due in court on Aug. 17, the release said.
