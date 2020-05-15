A local nonprofit in Morganton recently met the needs of some students through a special project.
Bianca Moses, director of community relations for the Outreach Center in Morganton, was inspired by the fleet of Burke County Public Schools school buses deployed after schools were closed due to COVID-19 to feed students multiple meals per day. She kept hearing parents say they never knew how much a child could eat. It was then that Moses and her coworkers started putting together healthy snack bags.
“I was a single mother of four boys, and I know how hard food can be, so my heart was very, very heavy,” Moses said. “We know of many families that have multiple children, and it is a lot of food to manage. Growing children do not just eat three meals a day … they snack, too.”
In a matter of two days, she was able to fill approximately 100 bags of snacks to place on Bus 294 with hopes of broadening the project to include more buses. The bags were filled with items such as peanut butter crackers, granola bars, Rice Krispies Treats and Cracker Jacks.
“It is awesome what The Outreach Center has done for Bus 294,” said Bob Acord, BCPS director of transportation. “That really helps the students served on that particular route ... (and) gives them a little extra something.”
“I have seen in so many ways how our community is coming together to help provide for our students in need,” added Larry Putnam, superintendent of BCPS. “This is one example. Thank you to The Outreach Center for thinking of our children and for providing snacks in this special way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.