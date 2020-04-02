Every month, the local nonprofit organization The Outreach Center hosts a food donation drive at its location in Morganton. On Tuesday, TOC fed 1,000 families at its March drive and received help from a number of local volunteers and community members.
Volunteers included members of the North Carolina Army National Guard and a number of North Liberty School teachers, according to TOC Executive Director and CEO Holly Johnson.
“It’s so wonderful,” Johnson said. “It’s wonderful to feed these families safely, so that they’re not having to interact with anybody. They can put their own box in their vehicle. We sanitize the tables right after (clients pick up their boxes of food).”
Families were allowed to pick up a box of food, which includes two bags of groceries. Each bag contained five canned goods, such as fruit and vegetables, a soup or ravioli. Bags also included snacks like peanut butter, cereal, protein powder, vitamins, bread and a meat product, according to TOC’s Kim Michaels.
An individual donor even purchased dog and cat food from Chewy and had it shipped to TOC for the distribution drive, according to Bianca Moses, TOC director of community relations.
The Outreach Center is a community-based, nonprofit relief organization serving Burke and its surrounding counties in Western North Carolina through its hunger relief, job training, education and arts programs.
According to Johnson, she and her team methodically planned how to safely conduct the distribution food drive without jeopardizing the health and safety of staff, volunteers and clients.
“We were struggling about how to do this, because clients usually line up inside (of the building),” Johnson said. “It’s really been wonderful to see all the community come together to help do this. We’ve had people crying. We’ve had people that said they’d never ever had to do this or ask for help. It’s wonderful to be able to do it.”
Moses said she felt from the start that the team should go through with the donation.
“When this all started, some felt that we shouldn’t go through with our food distribution,” Moses said. “We just couldn’t imagine that — especially now. We worked together as a staff to figure out how to safely distribute food at a time when the grocery shelves are depleted. We were committed to helping people while still complying with CDC guidelines. Our staff and volunteers are some of the most loving, amazing people you’ll ever meet. There was a spirit of joy that prevailed at the distribution. We were all so excited to be a source of hope and relief in an unsettling time.”
Johnson said she and her team plan to continue to hold donation drives throughout the pandemic.
“We have gloves and masks for everybody,” Johnson said. “(We’re going to do) whatever we need to do to keep doing this.”
Typically, the TOC Thrift Store helps to fund the food donation drives, but the store was forced to close amid the pandemic, Johnson said.
Johnson believes that community members will continue to help to chip in and donate food, despite the circumstances. TOC continues to receive roughly the same amount of food donations as they did prior to the coronavirus, according to Johnson.
Still, Moses said TOC needs donations now more than ever.
“We are continuing with our programming in spite of major loss of revenue from our retail operations,” Moses said. “Any amount would help. The need is great and we’re committed to remaining an active and stable presence in our community.”
In addition to food distribution, TOC offers job skills training, counseling, and has a thrift store and market for customers. The market was forced to close, while the thrift store is only open by appointment.
TOC also has an afterschool program for children ages 5-18, called WOW — which stands for Wishes, Opportunity and Wonder. WOW offers art, music, drama, gymnastics, karate and dance programs taught by community professionals.
TOC is conducting some programs remotely, including counseling and career readiness, and is working on providing job skills remotely. WOW is holding online music lessons for children in its program.
TOC’s motto is “empowering children and their families to break the cycle of generational poverty,” according to its website. According to Moses, the organization is able to fulfill its goal in part due to the team-like approach fellow community members and local businesses’ take which allow TOC to provide for families throughout the region.
“One of my favorite moments in (this distribution drive) was when I got a phone call from Megan Stallings at Packing Corporation of America,” Moses said. “Mo Schwind from Burke County United Way had sent her our way a couple weeks back. Megan donated thousands of boxes to us, and it was amazing that this need was fulfilled before we even realized we had a need.
“That’s the beauty of this community,” Moses said. “We have so many community partners that are essential to us. It’s the village mentality.”
