In some professions, social distancing simply isn’t possible.
Even during the current COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, barbers must cut hair, dental hygienists still have to clean teeth and funeral homes still must assist families of the grieving. The only other option is to close the doors, which really isn’t much of an option for many smaller, locally owned shops.
Business must go on, but proprietors and employees have to consider their own health, as well as that of their coworkers. Even in industries where good hygiene and sanitation are at the core of operations, extra measures are being taken.
A sign on the door at Morganton’s City Barber Shop, located in The Shoppes at Tannery Square, asks customers who are not feeling well, have a fever or have a cough to not to enter and return when they are feeling well.
“We have disinfectant wipes and spray. We’re wiping things down periodically and washing our hands constantly,” said owner Michael Chatham. “We’re following recommendations from the N.C. Board of Barber Examiners.”
An email to the state’s barbers from Dennis Seavers, executive director of the NCBBE, says that the board doesn’t have the authority to require barbershops to close. However, Seavers said, the governor or other authorities, including public health officials, might order the closure of certain businesses.
In the meantime, the barber board has a section on its website for updates and information for barbers and advises them to monitor other online resources closely, as well.
“I recommend that you periodically review the website of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services or the governor for up-to-date information on requirements for business closures,” he said.
Headlines Salon on North Green Street took to Facebook to give its customers updates about how the shop is responding to the virus.
The post said the salon’s private rooms help promote social distancing, and that customers can wait in their vehicles instead of the waiting room. Customers also are encouraged to contact their stylist to discuss their current service plan and procedure. Thorough wipe-downs are being performed in between customers as the shop’s employees try to maintain good health.
“If you are sick or running a fever, please call and reschedule your appointment,” the post read. “Or if you have sick children, please do not bring them with you. They do not need to be exposed or exposing others. We are concerned about your health and ours, but more importantly for our elderly customers and clients that have a compromised immune system. We want to do our part to slow this down.”
Workout Anytime Morganton is continuing to allow 24/7 access to members and is maintaining its normal staffed hours. All equipment and surfaces are being wiped down “nonstop” with Clorox and Lysol. It also is asking members to help wipe down equipment with sanitary wipes after they use it.
“We understand that the gym is a place where our members come to relax and relieve stress,” the gym posted on Facebook. “We truly realize how important that is right now with everything going on.”
Gragg Orthodontics says it is taking extra precautions in addition to its normal infection control and sanitation procedures. The office has removed magazines from its reception area and toys from its play area for children. Its enclosed iPads will receive routine wipe-downs, along with doorknobs and handles and other high-traffic surfaces.
“You and your families are always our top priority,” Gragg Orthodontics posted on Facebook. “Our office plans to remain open, but we will be monitoring the situation closely. ... If you are sick in any way, we ask that you not come into the office. If you prefer or need to reschedule, you may call the office.”
Palm Beach Tan, formerly known as Mega Tan, on West Fleming Drive has adjusted its hours to close an hour earlier on weekdays, according to a sign posted on its door. Customers who are showing symptoms are asked to “refrain from tanning and entering the premises.”
“Also, we are asking that only our members utilizing tanning services wait in the lobby” the sign says.
The N.C. Board of Funeral Service is encouraging families to consider the risks associated with potential exposure to the virus in large groups, especially in light of N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order restricting gatherings of 100 or more people.
“Our profession is steadfast in its commitment to the traditions and expectations that honor the deceased, and they deserve our utmost respect along with our heartfelt compassion for families who grieve their loss,” said NCBFS President Mark Blake in a notice sent to funeral homes.
“(Funeral directors are reminded to) exhibit the care and compassion that we always have in helping a family plan a funeral service. But we also have to assure the safety and health of those who want to attend a memorial service, a funeral, or a burial, as well as our funeral service professionals and their employees who are involved in carrying out a service.”
