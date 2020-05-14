Burke County health officials reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
A release from Burke County on Thursday reported 175 positive cases, up from 162 cases Wednesday. The state reported Thursday its highest daily count at 691, said North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen.
While the positive cases are climbing, a little more than half of the people in Burke County who have fought the virus, as of Wednesday, have recovered, according to information from the county health department.
Health officials have warned that the more testing that occurs, a higher number of positive cases is likely.
But the virus’s daily climb now in Burke County is due to community spread, say health officials.
Lisa Moore, public information officer for Burke County, said it is easy to spread the virus when people congregate in large groups, don’t stay away from each other and don’t stay away from others inside their house when they are sick. Therefore, the virus will go through an entire household and the numbers will continue to increase, she said.
At the beginning of the week, the state confirmed an outbreak of the virus at Case Farms in Morganton. The state defines an outbreak as two or more cases.
While the company has implemented a number of safety measures for workers, widespread testing wasn’t one and employees have said testing onsite hasn’t happened.
Lisa Moore, public information officer for Burke County, told The News Herald the health department is awaiting guidance from the state for more widespread testing within all 100 counties. She said the department will get that information out within the county as soon as they receive it.
Some residents have asked about testing for those who are homebound.
Moore said people who are homebound who believe they need to be tested need to contact the county health department, and public health officials will be sent out to do the testing onsite.
State and local health officials have emphasized that it’s important for people to understand that they need to start practicing their new normal by doing the three W’s, which is wear a face covering in public when you cannot physically distance from others, wait at least 6 feet from others everywhere you go and wash your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer.
The state reported 615 deaths and 16,507 positive cases of COVID-19, with 507 people currently hospitalized as of Thursday.
The state updates the number of recovered patients in North Carolina on Mondays. As of May 11, patients presumed to be recovered was 9,115.
The state is expected to release an update on Friday for the number of positive cases by facility in congregate living centers, which includes nursing homes.
There are 2,320 positive cases in nursing homes across the state. Burke County has two nursing homes where outbreaks of the novel virus have occurred.
Those with questions or who need additional information can call the Burke County Public Information Line at 828-764-9388, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Also visit the Burke County COVID-19 webpage at www.burkenc.org/COVID-19.
People having a medical emergency should call 911 and inform the dispatcher they have symptoms listed for COVID-19.
