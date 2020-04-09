HICKORY – Lenoir-Rhyne University has received a $190,000 grant from the Lettie Pate Whitehead Foundation to support undergraduate nursing scholarships for the 2020-21 academic school year.
“The Lettie Pate Whitehead grant enables us to offer scholarships to numerous undergraduate nursing students who are very deserving and need the financial support to make their dream of becoming a nurse a reality,” said Kerry Thompson, Ph.D., chair of LR’s school of nursing. “The school of nursing at Lenoir-Rhyne is so thankful for this foundation and the generosity they provide to nursing students. It is so rewarding to see these LR students complete their degree in nursing and enter communities offering a high level of best practice nursing care to those in need.”
Lettie Pate Whitehead Evans was a noted philanthropist throughout the Southeast. Her foundation is a charitable organization based out of Atlanta that provides support for the education of female students and elderly care facilities in nine states.
“Lenoir-Rhyne’s School of Nursing has more than enabled me to grow in my critical thinking, team communications and passion for patient care,” said senior nursing student Summer Mosteller. “The Lettie Pate Whitehead grant has given me this opportunity at Lenoir-Rhyne to gain that knowledge in caring for others.”
Fifteen LR nursing students were awarded the scholarship in 2019-20. With the increase of $15,000 additional grant support from the foundation, three more students could benefit through scholarship assistance for the next academic year.
LR’s nursing school was founded in 1960 as the fourth such program in the state of North Carolina and the first faith-based college or university to be accredited. Over the last three years, 94 percent of LR graduates have passed the national licensure exam on the first attempt. College Factual recognized LR’s program as one of the best schools in the country for nursing.
“I am very thankful for the Lettie Pate Whitehead Foundation Scholarship and how it has helped in my pursuits to become a nurse,” said junior nursing student Kalie Cook. “I have always wanted to be a nurse so that I would be able to help my community. My desire was to pursue this goal through Lenoir-Rhyne University, due to it being my dream school. Through this grant, I am able to follow my dreams and be the best student I can be, while getting the best education.”
