A Morganton woman is doing her best to ensure local at-risk populations have access to medical masks while they’re working on the frontlines during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Linda Weaver first started sewing masks for local workers on March 20. Now, more than two weeks later, she has sewn more than 275 masks in total. She doesn’t plan on stopping any time soon either, she said.
Linda’s project began when Barbara Weaver, her daughter-in-law, was contacted by her sister Debbie, about the possibility of Linda sewing masks for residents and staff at Debbie’s place of employment, Trinity Village, a local assisted living facility in Hickory.
“First, it started off like maybe (I would sew) 100 (masks),” Linda said. “Then, it got to be 200. Well, altogether, we did them 275.”
Linda said she is working on another batch of 200 masks for staff members and inmates at Foothills Correctional Facility. She hoped to have that order finished by Monday or Tuesday.
Linda receives help from Barbara, too, though Barbara often works from home and can mostly only help during nighttime hours. Still, Barbara said the work has been very meaningful to her, too.
“This project has been a true joy and blessing,” Barbara said. “Friday, while at the pharmacy, I saw an elderly man trying to buy a mask. The pharmacy workers had to tell him they didn’t have enough for their staff and were not able to sell him one. That broke my heart. I have decided that from this point on, I will keep a supply of masks in my car to be able to hand out to anyone in need.”
Linda said her largest order will be for Broughton Hospital, as she will make 1,300 masks for staff and patients there, too.
“So, I’m sewing as much as I can. I’m retired. We’ve got to stay home anyways, and I feel good about not getting out. So, I feel I can do this and contribute a little bit. It’s not much, but I just think that if everyone will do a little bit, it will help.”
Weaver, who previously worked as a manager at Cato Fashions in Lenoir, is now retired and said she spends “probably five to eight hours a day” sewing masks. However, the lack of materials has required some ingenuity on her part in order to meet her numbers.
“We’re having a problem with getting elastic,” Weaver said. “I had a bunch (of elastic) here (at the house) that I used. Then, I bought WalMart out of every pack they had that I could get. We’re using anything we can possibly use right now — I’m using elastic headbands and cutting them.”
Weaver has also received donations from a variety of sources.
“I called my sister in Ohio, she’s a sewer, too,” Weaver said. “She sent me like 50 yards of elastic. I went through all that. JoAnn Fabric’s in Morganton has donated fabric, too. So, I appreciate that.”
According to Barbara, fabric came from friends and neighbors, too, as well as from the Weavers’ “personal stash.”
Linda said Debbie emailed her the CDC’s sewing instructions for homemade facemasks.
“I didn’t want to spend time making them if they weren’t going to be right,” she said. “I’m cutting and sewing, and winding and bobbing. I will sew and keep sewing them until they tell me they’ve had enough.”
The mask-making process involves an elaborate process.
“Each mask takes two pieces of cloth — one for the outside and one for the inside,” Linda said. “You cut those to 6 by 9 inches. You press three pleats in each piece of cloth. Then, you attach seven inches of elastic on each end and you sew the right sides around them and sew all around them. Then, you turn them and topstitch all around them. That way, when the mask is done, the person can pull the pleat out and it makes a pretty good-sized mask.”
To save herself trouble, she cuts out enough fabric for “at least 30 or 40 at a time,” she said.
“Busy hands keeps your mind from thinking all kinds of bad things,” Linda said. “I’m not doing this to get acknowledged or anything. I’m doing that because I wanted to do it. Needing that many, my little bit is only going to be a drop in the bucket of what they need. But, as long as we can’t get out much, I don’t mind doing this a bit.”
Linda said she would continue to sew even after the pandemic settles down. In the meantime, she wants to let people in her neighborhood know that if they need a mask, they can come over to her house and she “will gladly give them one.”
The novelty of this pandemic motivates Linda to continue her work, she said.
“We’ve never been through anything like this,” Linda said. “I’m not a nurse, I have no medical training to help anybody, but I can sew. This is just some small thing that I can do for my community. It means a lot to me. I just hope, in some way, that these help save lives.”
“I’m just not getting my exercise,” Linda joked. “I feel I’m getting fat just sitting on my butt at that machine.”
Despite the uncertainty of COVID-19, Linda is encouraged by her community members.
“If everybody tries to do a little bit, maybe we’ll try and get through this,” Linda said.
