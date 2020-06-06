Burke County reported two deaths related to COVID-19 in the county Friday and Saturday, and it saw a further 23 positive cases added during the two days.
On Saturday, the state reported the highest one-day number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases with 1,370.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said Friday that, starting Monday, all residents and staff members at J. Iverson Riddle Center in Morganton will be tested.
The county health department said it was notified Friday of the death of a person in their 50s who was hospitalized and later died from COVID-19-related complications.
Then on Saturday, the county reported the death of a person in their 70s who died from complications associated with an underlying medical condition.
The two deaths are the 17th and 18th reported in the county associated with COVID-19.
“We extend our sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” Rebecca McLeod, Burke County health director, said about both of the reported deaths. “These losses serve as a terrible reminder that this infection continues to spread within our community and has the potential to cause fatal results to anyone infected with this infection.”
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday the first death in the state of a child associated with COVID-19. The child, who lived in the central part of the state, died Monday from complications associated with the virus, according to a release from the state. The state on Saturday reported 992 deaths and 34,625 positive cases, with 708 people hospitalized across North Carolina.
A release from the state said that as of Thursday, more than 950 COVID-19-associated deaths have been reported in North Carolina, with nearly 800 of those being in people over 65 years old.
It said that according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, less than 1 percent of COVID-19-associated deaths reported nationally have been in children 17 and younger.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to this child’s family,” said State Epidemiologist Zack Moore. “While most COVID-19 cases in children are not severe, this is a tragic reminder for all of us that COVID-19 can be a serious illness for anyone. We want to encourage people to protect themselves and others by wearing face coverings, waiting at least 6 feet apart and washing hands often whenever you leave home.”
Burke County reported 537 positive cases of the virus Saturday, up from 532 positive cases Friday. The county reported 514 positive cases Thursday.
The county’s COVID-19 dashboard reported on Saturday that 198 of the people who have tested positive have recovered from the virus.
The county dashboard says that 22 children under the age of 10 and 48 children between the ages of 10 and 19 have tested positive for the novel virus.
The age group that has seen the most positive cases are those between the ages of 30 and 39 with 126 cases.
The age group that has seen the next-highest number of positive cases are those between the ages of 20 and 29 with 97 cases.
According to state data, Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton now has an outbreak of COVID-19. The state defines an outbreak as two or more cases.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says nine inmates have been tested and five of them have tested, with five testing positive and four tesing negative. The state has not reported any positive cases at Burke CRV.
The state has previously reported outbreaks at two nursing homes in Burke County.
The state reported Friday that Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation has a total of 89 positive cases, with 57 residents and 32 staff members. The facility has had 12 residents die associated with the virus.
Autumn Care of Drexel has had a total of eight positive cases, with the total split evenly between residents and staff members. The facility has had one death associated with the virus.
Burke County health officials say the cases of community spread continue to rise within the county and remind residents to remember to practice the three Ws at all times: wear, a cloth face covering when out in public and cannot physically distance from others, wait at least 6 feet away from others, and wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer. It is also imperative for those testing positive to stay at home, say officials.
For general questions about COVID-19, call the Burke County Public Information line at 828-764-9388 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at www.burkenc.org/COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.