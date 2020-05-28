A two-vehicle collision in Morganton on Thursday afternoon resulted in one woman being transported to Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge Morganton.
Around 1:55 p.m., a pickup truck T-boned a sedan at the corner of Mount Home Church Road and N.C. 18 South near Kountry Market convenience store.
The driver of the sedan was treated for her injuries and transported to the hospital and there were no passengers in either vehicle, according to Salem Fire Chief John Stroup.
Stroup said this particular stretch of road, near the Kountry Market convenience store, results in two-to-three collisions per year.
Burke County EMS, Salem Fire and Rescue and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the scene.
