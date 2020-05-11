State reports 1,899,090 registered voters
RALEIGH — The State Board of Elections said voter registration increased by 31,327 since Dec 1, 1969.
The new survey showed voter registration rising from 1,867,327 to 1,899,090, with the largest increase occurring in the independent or no-party affiliation.
The Democratic Party saw an increase of 22,517 voters for a new total of 1,437,949.
Republican registration rose by 8,986 for a new high of 400,000.
The American Party rose 366 for a total of 6,429.
Graduation news
Louise Patricia Ratcliff received a degree in sociology from East Carolina University on Sunday. She is the daughter of Mrs. Graybill Ratcliff of 200 Bouchelle St. in Morganton and Roy K. Ratcliff of Vietnam. A 1964 graduate of Morganton High School, she made the honor roll at ECU and was co-chair of the Sociology Club and the Burke County Club. While at ECU, she worked in the office of the Division of Continuing Education. Her mother and brother, Bill, and brother and sister in law, Mr. and Mrs. John F. Ross of Morganton, attended the graduation.
Frances Althea Sprinkle, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. B. Frank Sprinkle of Morganton, has graduated from Vardell Hall, a college preparatory school for girls in Red Springs. An outstanding member of Vardell’s student body, Sprinkle was chief marshal her junior year. She was a member of the orientation society committee this year and made the school’s honor society and the dean’s list, and was named to the Society of Outstanding American High School students. She plans to attend Emory University this fall.
Women’s Club observes 12th anniversary
The Glen Alpine Women’s Club celebrated its 12th anniversary at its clubhouse Monday night W.A. Young spoke about women. Mrs. W.A. Young gave a history of the Glen Alpine Women’s Club. Edrie Smith presided and named a nominating committee: Hazel Crawley as chair, aided by Jo Patton and Laura Clark. Tribute was made to the late Faye Orders, a member of the club. Special honor was paid to Mrs. Emmannuel Hennessee, a charter member who is moving to Rutherford County. Anne Clontz, a junior at Greensboro College, sang “Summertime” and “I Love Life.” Plans were made to serve dinner to the 1970 graduating class of Glen Alpine High School on June 20.
Eagle Award presented
Jimmy Forrest, son of Dr. and Mrs. L.E. Forrest of 131 Pearson Drive, was presented the Eagle Award, the Boy Scout’s highest honor, during a ceremony at a meeting of Troop 189 held at First United Methodist Church of Morganton Monday night. Forrest attended the National Jamboree in Idaho last year, is a member of the Arrow scouting fraternity and has completed 21 merit badges. Just completing the ninth-grade at West Concord School, he is 15-years-old and won an oratory award at the school. He also plays football and is a member of the track team. During the summer, he will take a trip touring the western U.S.
Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon Queen
Well I said in last issue that would be my last column from Charlotte, but well as you know, circumstances alter all rules. I am still at the Charlotte Rehabilitation Hospital. As I stated in my last column, I developed a spot on my (leg) stub that does not want to heal. And so I am still here. Well, the rehab is still a good place, so why gripe? I was told Friday to work hard another week and you can go! And you are dadgum jaybird tootin’ I am going to work hard. I have been walking with one hand on the bar instead of two and doing very well. I was told I could go outdoors Monday using the walker.
Listen, if anyone tells you that it is easy walking with an artificial leg, tell them to see me. I am giving you these weekly reports because you Morgantonians are my friends and family. This, I am sure, will be my last column from the Rehabilitation Hospital.
