Jaycees elect new president
Irvin Eggers took over from Jimmy R. Jacumin Monday night as president of the Hildebran Jaycees during the club’s annual awards night banquet and installation of officers at the Rainbow Inn.
In leaving the post, Jacumin, who was named as one of the five outstanding young men recently, also won “Jaycee of the Year” and “Spark Plug of the Year.” Eggers won the “Key Man of the Year” award.
Eggers moved up from treasurer. Last year, he managed the club’s funds as they took in $9,429 and paid out $7,753. The chapter only has about 25 members.
Other awards given at the banquet include:
» Director of the Year — Ray Weaver
» Chairman of the Year — Roddy Young, who headed the midget football program, the club’s biggest project
» Internal Man Of The Year — Don Coble
» External Man Of The Year — Larry Bailey
Walker gets law degree
Charles Harrison Walker, son or Mr. and Mrs. Glenn H. Walker of 209 W. Park Drive in Morganton, will be graduated from the University of Mississippi Law School.
He will receive the LLB degree in commencement ceremonies in Oxford May 31.
Walker is a graduate of Lees-McRae College and received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Mississippi in 1967.
He was graduated from Morganton High School in 1962.
Roses at Morganton Plaza to open Wednesday morning
The large new Roses store in the Morganton Plaza will officially open for business Wednesday morning following a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. Top Roses corporate executives plan to attend the ceremony, along with city and county officials.
Free gifts will be given away Wednesday morning, and special prices will be in effect throughout the store’s departments during the grand opening celebration.
As the move is completed to the new shopping center location, Roses will close down its store in downtown on West Union Street, where it has served shoppers for many years.
In its new location, Roses takes on a “department store” look. Merchandise is attractively and conveniently arranged over the modern store encompassing 50,000-square-feet.
A larger selection of merchandise in more price ranges is featured in the new store. Many departments have been enlarged, and new departments have been added which were not in the old store.
In the service
In Vietnam: PFC William Harbison Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. William Harbison of Route 2 in Morganton, is serving with the 550th Signal Co. in Vietnam. Harbison joined the Army in September of 1969 for a two year tour, took basic training at Fort Bragg and completed the U.S. Army Southeastern Signal School at Fort Gordon in Georgia. He is a 1968 graduate of Morganton High School.
Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon Queen
Yes, we are still here at the Charlotte rehabilitation hospital. I was hoping I would finish up here by this weekend, but a little trouble popped up where the leg was amputated. It is a little raw, but I am hoping it will clear up soon.
The way we are taught to walk is we are put between bars on a walkway. An attendant walks along, holding on to the patient. Later, I was walking alone, but holding on to the bars.
I have been using a walker at home for quite a while, doing the hop method with one leg, but last week, I was put on my artificial leg and using the walker — what a difference. But I managed. I had hoped to stand alone until the above mentioned trouble started. I hope to be home real soon and watch Morganton grow.
I say again, the Charlotte rehab hospital is a real nice place. All heads and attendants are real courteous. Here are strict rules of course, but you will need that anywhere. This will be my last column from Charlotte. I want to be where I can say, “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not.”
