Brothers graduate
Gregory Allen Watts and Keith Watts both sons of Irene Watts of Route 6 graduated recently. Gregory graduated from North Carolina State University with a degree in aerospace engineering. He is also on the Deans list for Spring semester. He is married to the former Judy Swink daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Swink of Enola Road. He is now at Lackland AFB where he is taking OCS in the US Air Force. Keith Watts, second in his class, graduated from Salem High School received both the chemistry and mathematics awards presented to Keith was a book entitled”I dare you award” He will be leaving July 14 for NCSU to attend Summer school where he plans to major in Forestry. Another son Dennis Watts is returning to the University of Florida where he will attend Summer School.
School Board eyes new sites
The Burke County Public Schools Board of Education is still looking at possible high school sites in Eastern Burke County. It is understood that several have been investigated. But just how long it will take for a selection will be made is unknown.
However sites are not the only thing being considered as the Board discusses features it wants in the two new High Schools.
At the Boards las meeting it was decided that the two principals of these two Schools should hold Doctorate Degrees. Therefore this will be required for anyone to qualify for the positions.
Dr. Charles Weaver Superintendent was authorized to add the principal of the first High School as soon as possible as soon as would be appropriate
Three charged with breaking into machine
City police arrested three Morganton area teenagers on breaking and entering vending machines at the Collett Street Launderette.
Charged were Michael Adrian Deal 18 of 502 Salem Road, His brother Glen Ervin Deal of the same address and James Robert of 223 Evans Street.
Officers said the offense occurred at about 4;30 p.m. and the arrests were made a half hour later.
All are under $500 bonds for their appearances in 25th district on July 1.
Reece named new manager of motel
Harold E. Reece a Tennessee native has been named as the new manager of the Holiday Inn in Morganton.
The announcement was made by Thomas W. Walton , president of Southview Motel Corporation which owns the local Motel.
Reece replaced Bill Terry who is now associated with the Ramada Inn in Burlington.
He comes to Morganton from Bristol, Tenn., where he had been manager of the Holiday Inn for the past two years.
A native of Gatlinburg Tennessee, Reece received his education in the public Schools there. He also worked with the Holiday Inn in Gatlinburg Tennessee for six and one half years and was assistant manager.
Among us Morgantonians; J. Gordon Queen
Before having to leave the City recently, we were plugging for a band for the 4th parade. Well we had to leave and lost track of the project. Anyway the band did not materialize and those who signified their willingness to participate we say THANK YOU and probably there will come another day. Hold on, but anyway there will be a big parade and a big celebration in Morganton. And that is no idle dope. Morganton will be famed for Christmas and Fourth of July parades, you can bet your boots on that. Yes there will be more than just a parade here on the fourth. Possibly all day long.
Come to think of it, the new North Carolina bank building on North Greene Street is shining like a new diamond in the sky.
Work has started on a big new home on Starrett Lane for Mr. and Mrs. Clifton Avery Fine business as more new homes is our big need.
Morganton will grow whether we like it or not is evidenced by the many new faces we see while meandering around the city. Keep growth going.
Do you remember when Ed Oxford operated a blacksmith shop below the depot…and when a man named Farmer operated a store in a residence on South Sterling Street…Whatever became of that shaggy frame building at North Sterling and Collett Street? Oh yes, sure it is long gone and now is the site of the handsome J. Alex Mull and company building … Did you know that a man named Camp, the head of the Burke Tannery, had the building now occupied by Cornwell Drug erected?
