Democrats to hold convention in Hickory
Tenth district Democrats will hold their convention in Hickory this Saturday to elect a permanent chairman, three members to state committees and one to the council of review. District Congressman Basil L. Whitener will speak at the convention, which will be held at the Hickory city hall auditorium on 3rd St. NW at 1 p.m. Claude S. Sitton of Morganton, chairman of the Burke County Democratic Executive Committee, is temporary chairman on the convention, having been appointed by the State Democratic Executive Committee under the new plan of organization adopted by the state last January. Sitton said that parking at the Hickory city hall is limited, so Burke County Democrats going to the convention should use the First Baptist Church of Hickory parking lot a block and a half from city hall.
Miss Morganton gets official car
Sarah Ann Morgan, the reigning Miss Morganton, received the keys to a 1970 Plymouth, which she will use as the official Miss Morganton at the Miss North Carolina pageant in Raleigh next week. The keys were presented to her by H.L. Connelly, general sales manager of Bill Thomas Motors Inc., which is supplying the car to Miss Morganton. With her was Bill Rark of the Morganton Jaycees, who is her business manager.
Fisher assumes command
Lt. Commander Ben H. Fisher of Morganton has assumed command of the laboratory of the U.S. Navy Undersea Research and Development Center in Pasadena, California.
He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Ben H. Fisher of Route 1 in Morganton and a graduate of Morganton High School.
Lt. Cmdr. Fisher enlisted in the Navy in 1949. He attended the advanced undersea school in Key West, Florida. In June 1960, he was commissioned and has since received the Navy Unit Commendation.
During his 19 years in the U.S. Navy, he has served on the first three nuclear submarines — Nautilus, Seawolf and Skate.
Burke bar names Byrd president
The Burke County Bar Association elected officers for the 1970-71 term at its monthly meeting at the Morganton Community House.
Robert Byrd will head the county attorneys as president, Wheeler Byrd was elected as vice president and Robert Thompson as secretary-treasurer.
Byrd is a partner in the Byrd, Byrd, Ervin association. He has served in many local and state capacities. Recently, he served on a state study commission to recommend changes in North Carolina criminal law to the North Carolina legislature.
Dale is a Morganton attorney, as well as Thompson, who is with the Patton, Starnes, Patton and Thompson Firm.
The association is composed of members of the legal profession, both practicing and law school graduates not in actual practice. There is presently 27 members in the association.
Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon Queen
Deward Burgess is having a business building erected at the corner of East Meeting and Chestnut streets. The building, to be built with brick, concrete and steel, will measure 40-by-65-feet. Burgess, who will operate the business, will sell clothing for men, women and children, jewelry, toys and cosmetics. The structure will be completed by Sept. 1. We wish Burgess much success in his new business.
Two slogans in the air right now are “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not” and “Meet me in Morganton July 4th.” The more we hear about the celebration, the more we realize how good it will be if you plan to attend or participate. Get up to the Collett Street Recreation Center and register.
John W. Norman is a real home builder. Right now, he is having a six-room brick veneer residence built on Spainhour Hill, the street leading off of North Green Street. The street is now paved. Norman says the residence is being built as an investment. This man’s city needs more and more new homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.