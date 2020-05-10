On March 20, I received a text message from a friend on the Mississippi Gulf Coast informing me that stores were limiting bread to one loaf per customer. He couldn’t find a loaf of bread anywhere.
I thought he was exaggerating or overreacting, until my husband and I went to a store for our normal grocery shop, and sure enough, the bread was gone.
I have tried to make yeast bread in the past, but my dough didn’t rise, making my bread so dense that I could have used it as a brick. Others came out too doughy and smelled funny.
I received a Welbilt Bread Machine as an inheritance eons ago, but had never used it. I thought it would be the perfect time to try. I pulled it out from where it had been sitting on a shelf collecting dust. I cleaned it off and read the manual. I also read a bread machine cookbook with hints on how to make the perfect bread.
When I went back to our store to buy bread flour and active dry yeast, there was none. We had to grocery-shop hop to get the items needed.
“I guess I’m not the only one whipping out the old bread machine,” I said to my husband.
When I washed the bread mixing part of the machine, I found bread pieces still inside from my Aunt Dora’s last loaf she made. I felt a bond with her at that moment.
All the ingredients and instructional books lay on the table surrounding the bread maker. I walked by it several times a day, looking over everything, but daunted, I walked away. What if it doesn’t even work? What if my bread still doesn’t come out right?
“When are you going to make our bread?” my husband said.
I took a deep breath and forged ahead with my bread making. I added ingredients in the order as instructed for my machine, making the 1-pound, light whole wheat basic bread. The machine hummed “woosh, woosh,” as it mixed my ingredients. “Beep.” A whipping sound emerged as the kneading stage began. “Beep,” then silence.
The instructions read not to open the lid once the machine started. I removed a piece of aluminum foil that covered the dome top lid to keep the heat inside, a tip I learned from reading the cookbook, and grabbed a flashlight to see what was happening through the window on the lid.
The smell of yeast filled my nostrils as I moved closer to peer inside. The moist, tan dough, the size of a grapefruit, sat in a round glob and swelled to fill its space. Time passed in silence as the dough continued to rise, turning into a square shape that filled the bottom third of the pan.
“It appears to be working,” I said to my husband optimistically as he headed outside to work in the yard.
As the bread baked, its fragrance filled the house.
“Mmmm, that smells good,” my husband said as he walked in the door.
That’s a good sign, I thought to myself. I looked through the window of the bread maker. It was browning nicely and looked fully cooked with five minutes to go. “Beep.”
After I removed the bread from the pan and allowed it to cool, I cut a slice for the taste test. It had a light texture and smelled and tasted of wheat grain with a hint of honey. I cut another slice, toasted it and put butter on it. It was good. I waited for the real test, my husband’s response. He toasted a slice and added butter.
“Mmmm, this is delicious,” he said. “Mmmm, what’s in it?”
I read the ingredients out loud to him.
“Water, local honey, safflower oil, salt, whole wheat flour, bread flour and active dry yeast,” I said. “No sugar or preservatives.”
The machine also has a timing unit. I can add the ingredients, set the timer and wake up to the smell of freshly baked bread just in time for breakfast.
It was easy to make and easy to clean up. It came out perfect. I look forward to experimenting with more varieties. My bread machine has earned its way off the shelf and into our kitchen.
