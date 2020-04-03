RALEIGH – The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services offers online resources for farmers, agribusiness operators and others who work in the agricultural industry. The department has provided extra support for farmers who have questions or concerns about how the coronavirus pandemic may affect their livelihoods.
The department has created a page on its website at www.ncagr.gov called “COVID-19 Resources” to provide information. NCDA&CS also has activated a hotline at 866-747-9823 for questions that are not answered by online resources. Callers are encouraged to first check the website, as most information is readily available online. An operator will be available on the hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m, Monday through Friday. Due to expected call volume, callers are encouraged to check the website first or send an email to Covid19Questions@ncagr.gov for quicker responses.
“In the last week, we have seen a sharp increase in the number of calls from those in agriculture requiring assistance due to COVID-19,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Agriculture is our state’s No. 1 industry, and the spring planting season is critical to our farmers. It is critical that our industry be able to move amid the various travel restrictions. While we can’t solve all problems in these unprecedented times, our employees will offer assistance where we can.”
The Department of Homeland Security defines food and agriculture workers as:
» Workers supporting groceries and farmers markets
» Food manufacturing employees
» Farm workers
» Support services such as fuel, ethanol, feed and pesticides, food testing labs, animal agriculture workers, veterinary health, forestry workers and farm equipment maintenance and manufacturing
Because of these workers are vital to North Carolina agriculture, NCDA&CS also includes green industry operations such as nurseries, garden centers and landscape companies, as well as caretakers and workers that support the equine industry, as essential workers.
