In keeping with its commitment to ensure states have the necessary tools to respond to the 2019 novel coronavirus pandemic, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approved an additional 11-state Medicaid waiver requests under Section 1135 of the Social Security Act, bringing the total number of approved Section 1135 waivers for states to 13.
The waivers were approved within days of states’ submitting them, and offer states new flexibilities to focus their resources on combating the outbreak and providing the best possible care to Medicaid beneficiaries in their states. These waivers support President Donald Trump’s commitment to operating a COVID-19 response that is locally executed, state-managed and federally supported.
These waivers, which were announced during a White House conference call with the governors, provide relief on a number of fronts, such as prior authorization and provider enrollment requirements, suspending certain nursing home pre-admission reviews, and facilitating reimbursement to providers for care delivered in alternative settings due to facility evacuations.
Today’s approved waivers cover the following states:
» Alabama
» Arizona
» California
» Illinois
» Louisiana
» Mississippi
» New Hampshire
» New Jersey
» New Mexico
» North Carolina
» Virginia
“These waivers give a broad range of states the regulatory relief and support they need to more quickly and effectively care for their most vulnerable citizens,” said CMS Administrator Seema Verma.
Trump declared the COVID-19 situation a national emergency March 13, enabling CMS to waive certain requirements in Medicare, Medicaid, and CHIP under section 1135 emergency authority. CMS immediately began accepting and approving state Section 1135 Medicaid waiver requests and on March 22, CMS released an 1135 Medicaid and CHIP Checklist to assist states with their requests.
Examples of waivers available under Section 1135 of the act include:
» Temporarily suspend prior authorization requirements.
» Extend existing authorizations for services through the end of the public health emergency.
» Modify certain timeline requirements for state fair hearings and appeals.
» Relax provider enrollment requirements to allow states to more quickly enroll out-of-state or other new providers to expand access to care.
» Relax public notice and submission deadlines for certain COVID-19-focused Medicaid state plan amendments, enabling states to make changes faster and ensure they can be retroactive to the beginning of the emergency.
These Section 1135 waivers went into effect March 1 and will end upon termination of the public health emergency, including any extensions. Last week, CMS approved COVID-19 related state Medicaid Section 1135 waiver requests for Florida and Washington.
