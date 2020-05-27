Thanks to the generosity of Banner Greenhouses, the North Carolina Cooperative Extension – Burke County Center provided tomato, pepper and lettuce plants to more than 238 families to combat food insecurities during the coronavirus pandemic.
Banner Greenhouses grew the plants from seeds and donated the transplants to the center to distribute to citizens throughout the county, since many families were quarantined at home and/or lost their jobs. The center wanted to encourage families to learn to garden and be able to grow their own food during these times of uncertainty.
Families received multiple plants, planting information, educational materials on gardening and nutrition, and a family cooking magazine, “ChopChop,” provided by Steps to Health.
“I want to thank you and the Cooperative Extension for the plants,” one family wrote in a message to the Extension. “We have four children, and they enjoyed planting and tending to them already in our garden. What a wonderful activity, experience and responsibility it is teaching them. Additionally, we've enjoyed the connectedness it has brought to our family.”
