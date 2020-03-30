LENIOR — In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care is in immediate need of the following new, unopened items so they can continue to provide quality patient-centered care to patients in homes, long-term-care facilities, and their patient care units in Lenoir and Hudson.
» Medical grade surgical and procedure masks
» N95 respirator masks
» New thermometers
» UV oven, non-heat producing
» Medical gloves, gowns, and shoe covers
» Face shields and goggles
» Hand sanitizer
» Disinfectant spray (Lysol)
» Disinfectant wipes (Lysol, Clorox, etc.)
“In accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services guidelines, we are exercising precautions to keep our patients and staff safe,” said Caldwell Hospice CEO Cathy Swanson.
As a community-owned, nonprofit provider, Caldwell Hospice provides care regardless of ability to pay.
“In 2018-19, Caldwell Hospice provided over $1.3 million in patient care for which there was no reimbursement,” Swanson said. “That care is made possible by the generosity of our community. Thank you for your continued support.”
To donate, please contact April Moore at amoore@caldwellhospice.org or 828-754-0101 or 1-844-MY-JOURNEY.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.