WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has published a guide called, “Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19” to help companies respond in the event of coronavirus in the workplace. The document can be viewed at http://bit.ly/38Hbgsk.
The guidance was developed in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The document provides practical guidance for preventing the spread of COVID-19, also known as novel coronavirus, and contains information on safe work practices and appropriate personal protective equipment based on the risk level of exposure.
“Protecting the health and safety of America’s workforce is a key component of this Administration’s comprehensive approach to combating the coronavirus,” said Loren Sweatt, principal deputy assistant secretary for Occupational Safety and Health. “This guidance outlines practical ways that employers and workers can address potential health risks from the coronavirus in their workplaces.”
This guidance is part of the Department of Labor’s ongoing efforts to educate the workers and employers about the COVID-19 outbreak.
In addition to the guidance, OSHA recently launched a COVID-19 webpage that provides infection prevention information specifically for workers and employers, and is actively reviewing and responding to any complaints regarding workplace protection from novel coronavirus, as well as conducting outreach activities.
The Wage and Hour Division is providing information on common issues employers and employees face when responding to COVID-19, including effects on wages and hours worked under the Fair Labor Standards Act and job-protected leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act.
The Office of Workers’ Compensation Programs has also published guidance for federal employees and outlines Federal Employees’ Compensation Act coverage as it relates to the novel coronavirus.
For more information about coronavirus, visit cdc.gov.
