Earth Day has been observed on April 22 of each year since 1970 to promote the preservation of the environment. People in more than 140 countries celebrate Earth Day. Nicki Carpenter, an agent with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension — Burke County Center specializing in 4-H and youth development, recently shared ideas for how families can celebrate the environmentally-conscious holiday:
» Read books and articles on environmental issues: Carpenter recommended the following children’s book resources:
“Dinosaurs to the Rescue: A Guide to Protecting Our Planet” by Laurie Krasny Brown and Marc Brown; Little, Brown and Company, 1994 (Picture book, 32 pg.) Slobosaurus shows little respect for the environment, while the other dinosaurs show the reader ecological alternatives.
“The Lorax” by Dr. Seuss; Random House, 1971 (Story book, 61 pg.) The Lorax speaks for the trees, pleading with the Once-ler to stop cutting them down.
“Recycle: A Handbook for Kids” by Gail Gibbons; Little Brown and Company, 1996 (Information, 32 pg.) The book provides clear, straightforward information about recycling.
» Find new or expanding ways your home can recycle. Be creative.
» Research endangered species and measures you can take to help.
» Work on environmentally friendly projects at home, such as sprouting new plants in special seed germination necklaces. For an instructional video on the project, visit go.ncsu.edu/readext?676972 or https://youtu.be/sIsjLvA66BY. The project will facilitate parents explaining to their children that plants consume carbon dioxide and release oxygen.
Carpenter suggested that parents follow the Burke County 4-H on Facebook to learn about activities in a multitude of subject areas, including Earth Day, at @burkecounty4hnc, or visit burke.ces.ncsu.edu for continual insight on youth activities, horticulture, food and nutrition and agriculture.
