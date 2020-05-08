RALEIGH — Health care providers and hospitals can use a new portal to request reimbursement for claims associated with COVID-19 testing and treatment of uninsured patients retroactive to Feb. 4.
The federal Department of Health and Human Services launched the Health Resources and Services Administration COVID-19 Uninsured Program Portal to support health care providers in delivering COVID-19 diagnostic testing and treatment at no cost to patients. It can be accessed at COVIDUninsuredClaim.linkhealth.com.
The Families First Coronavirus Response Act established a $1 billion fund to pay for testing for people without insurance. Additional funding for treatment was provided through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
Health care providers must deliver COVID-19-related services at no cost to be eligible to request reimbursement from the provider relief fund made available by the CARES Act. Providers must register to use the COVID-19 Uninsured Program Portal. Information and training videos are available in the portal.
Additionally, to help North Carolina providers navigate the financial opportunities related to COVID-19, North Carolina Medicaid has prepared a list of all federal funding available, which can be viewed at https://bit.ly/2WyEXbi. The list will be updated as new or updated funding opportunities are announced.
For more information, visit hhs.gov/providerrelief.
