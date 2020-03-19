WASHINGTON – Dr. Ben Carson, secretary for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, in consultation with the Trump Administration and Coronavirus Task Force, has authorized the Federal Housing Administration to implement an immediate foreclosure and eviction moratorium for single-family homeowners with FHA-insured mortgages for the next 60 days. These moratoriums are part of the continued effort by the administration to address impacts to the financial well-being of America’s individuals, families and businesses caused by coronavirus.
“Today’s actions will allow households who have an FHA-insured mortgage to meet the challenges of COVID-19 without fear of losing their homes, and help steady market concerns,” Carson said. “The health and safety of the American people is of the utmost importance to the Department, and the halting of all foreclosure actions and evictions for the next 60 days will provide homeowners with some peace of mind during these trying times.”
The guidance issued today applies to homeowners with FHA-insured Title II Single Family forward and Home Equity Conversion (reverse) mortgages, and directs mortgage servicers to
halt all new foreclosure actions and suspend all foreclosure actions currently in process, and
cease all evictions of tenants from FHA-insured single-family properties.
“This is an uncertain time for many Americans, particularly those who could experience a loss of income,” said Federal Housing Commissioner Brian Montgomery. “As such, we want to provide FHA borrower households with some immediate relief given the current circumstances. Our actions today make it clear where the priority needs to be.”
FHA continues to encourage servicers to offer its suite of loss mitigation options to distressed borrowers – including those that could be impacted by the coronavirus – to help prevent them from going into foreclosure. These include short and long-term forbearance options, mortgage modifications and other mortgage payment relief options available based on the borrower’s individual circumstances.
Locally, the Olive Hill Community Economic Development Corporation is an approved HUD Housing Counseling Agency that provides the following services:
» Fair Housing Education Workshops
» Financial Management/Budget Counseling
» Financial, Budgeting, and Credit Workshops
» Home Improvement and Rehabilitation Counseling
» Mortgage Delinquency and Default Resolution Counseling
» Non-Delinquency Post Purchase Workshops
» Pre-purchase Counseling
» Pre-purchase Homebuyer Education Workshops
» Predatory Lending Education Workshops
» Rental Housing Counseling
» Resolving/Preventing Mortgage Delinquency Workshops
For more information, contact the OHCEDC at 828-475-4620 or visit ohcedc.org.
