The Glass Foundation, a private family foundation based in Asheville, has awarded Southmountain Children and Family Services a $48,900 grant to renovate bathrooms in the homes at its Foster Community.
The homes were built in the mid 1990s and were in desperate need of repair after having housed hundreds of children over the last 25 years. Located in western Burke County near Lake James, the Foster Community provides residential care for up to 50 children who are in out-of-home placement as a result of abuse, neglect or parental substance abuse. The program is a unique, hybrid model combining the best aspects of foster care and group care.
“Southmountain would like to express our sincere appreciation to the Glass Foundation for their continued generosity and support,” said Wendy Jodry, MA, grants manager with Southmountain Children and Family Services.
In addition to the Foster Community, Southmountain operates ten Children’s Advocacy Centers and evidence-based treatment centers that serve 16 counties across North Carolina, including Ashe, Avery, Burke, Carteret, Craven, Edgecombe, Harnett, McDowell, Mitchell, Moore, Nash, Pamlico, Transylvania, Watauga, Wilson and Yancey Counties. The main purpose of the Children’s Advocacy Center is to coordinate the efforts of the agencies that intercede in child abuse investigations, including social services, law enforcement, the district attorney’s office, medical and mental health services. Additionally, Southmountain provides clinical services and evidence-based mental health treatment for children and families in the communities it serves. To make a donation to Southmountain Children and Family Services or to donate specifically toward renovations of the foster community homes, send gifts to Southmountain Children and Family Services, P.O. Box 3387, Morganton, NC 28680.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.