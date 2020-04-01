In response to developments around COVID-19, the Children’s Home Society of North Carolina has assembled a response team to monitor updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization and our state and local governments.
“As we continue to navigate the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation, our first thought is for the safety and well-being of our families, children, clients and employees,” officials with the agency said in a press release. “At Children’s Home Society of North Carolina, we provide families with the support and resources they need to be a forever family. In these unprecedented times, it is important that we come together.”
The response team and leadership team at the agency are working together to make sure they have the information and materials needed to work remotely as they continue to provide professional support and services to clients, families and children while keeping employees and communities safe.
“We are following recommendations from federal, state and local authorities to help prevent the spread of the virus,” the press release said. “While all of our employees are working remotely until April 30, per the stay-at-home direction provided by NC Gov. Roy Cooper, some of our employees are continuing to access our offices as needed while complying with the guidelines.”
CHS serves 20,000 children, families and professionals each year across North Carolina and beyond. Following is a list of changes and enhancements the agency has made to keep employees, families and clients safe:
» All employees have been educated on COVID-19 symptoms, how to avoid spreading the virus and social distancing guidelines as directed by the CDC
» The agency has set up an email address for questions related to CHS or COVID-19: COVID19info@chsnc.org
» Staff members have enhanced cleaning procedures in CHS offices following CDC and public health guidance, and increased shipments of hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes
» Staff also installed signs at offices promoting healthy work standards according to the CDC guidelines
» The administration has established remote-working opportunities for all staff and increased supports to aid social distancing
» CHS specialists meeting with hundreds of families and young people are reinforcing health education around limiting the virus’ spread and helping families access information related to COVID-19
“We are following state guidelines in accordance with all in-person visits and tele-visits,” officials said. “The vast majority of our work has moved to remote and virtual formats to limit in-person contacts. We have eliminated all non-essential travel and discouraged all group gatherings. We have postponed and cancelled events and are developing ways to host events virtually in support of our mission.”
For more information, visit chsnc.org/covid19-coronavirus-updates.
“We will continue to monitor developments and will update our response and guidelines to best meet the needs of our families, children, clients and employees,” officials said. “Safety is our top priority, (but) our work is vitally important and will continue.”
