Carolina Caring has supported patients dealing with serious illness for 40 years. Its team of medical professionals is ready to provide compassionate care for community members during the challenging time of the coronavirus pandemic.
The agency is taking several additional precautions to protect patients, families and staff, including:
» Staff is screened daily for symptoms of, or potential exposure to, COVID-19. Employees with positive screens are not allowed to work.
» Staff is required to adhere to a strict personal protective equipment policy for all patient interactions.
» Visitors are allowed with some restrictions at the Hospice House on Robinson Road. Carolina Caring has established guidelines designed to protect all involved.
For more information, contact 828-466-0466 or visit CarolinaCaring.org.
