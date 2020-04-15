The Guardian Ad Litem program of the 25th judicial district that includes Burke County invites parents to join a free Facebook Live webinar on how to build resiliency in their children.
Kasie Morgan, MS, LCMHC, QS, a school-based health manager for Kintegra Health, will provide this training, called “Work Through the Worries” at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, on the “NC Guardian Ad Litem District 25” Facebook page.
“It will be a conversational-style training with a focus on helping parents develop skill building, growth and resiliency in their children for uncertain times,” said Amy Kincaid, Burke County GAL program supervisor.
Volunteers with the Guardian Ad Litem program advocate for abused and neglected children who have been removed from their homes and placed in foster care, and are in the process of navigating the court system, according to information provided by the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2K9Rr3i.
