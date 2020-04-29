VALDESE -- Burke Hospice and Palliative Care is pleased to announce the addition of Kerri McFalls to its leadership team.
McFalls, a Burke County native, is the agency’s new business development manager.
Most recently, McFalls served as the fund development specialist for the Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation, where she oversaw all aspects of fund development, events and grant writing for the foundation. She previously worked in both the editorial and advertising departments of The News Herald and in the volunteer services department at the J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center.
McFalls graduated from Freedom High School and Western Carolina University, where she received a Bachelor of Science in Communication, with a focus in electronic media, and a minor in broadcast support.
“Kerri brings creativity, enthusiasm and experience to her new role, and we are fortunate to have her join our team,” said Myschell Pearson, executive director of Burke Hospice. “She believes in our mission and will play a vital role in helping our organization continue to grow and thrive.”
McFalls lives in Morganton with her husband, Seth, and stepson, Kaymin. When not at work, she enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, gardening, tending to one of her many orchids or riding her horses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.