There are many, many different tomato cultivars to choose from and now is the time that everyone is trying to decide which plant is best for them. It can be a hard decision, but it also can be a fun decision. Follow these guidelines and you’ll have a successful tomato crop this growing season:
» Determinate or Indeterminate
Determinate vines grow to about 3-feet and stop, but they ripen earlier. They put on large amounts of fruit all at once and then dwindle off. This is great for canning tomatoes or for growing in containers. They don’t require staking. Indeterminate vines grow until frost kills them. They bear the entire season, but require more space and do better in the ground. The plant label will tell whether the plant is determinate or indeterminate.
» Fertilizer
Tomatoes need fertilizer, but not huge amounts. One application of slow-release fertilizer, such as Ozmacote, should be sufficient for the entire season.
» Sufficient water and good drainage
Tomatoes need at least 1 inch of water per week. Don’t let them get too dry, or fruiting will suffer.
» Mulch
Mulch with straw, newspaper or weed cloth. This will keep down soil-born diseases, like early blight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.